The Perth Bears are set to join the NRL in 2027, and are now officially in negotiations to sign their first squad of 30 players.

The Western Australian outfit, who will be coached by Mal Meninga, are yet to make their first official signing, but have suggeted they'd like ten by Christmas.

Zero Tackle will keep you up to date with their signings, official squad, news and rumours in the lead up to their first campaign. Bookmark this page and come back to check for regular updates and their updated team after every signing.

Confirmed signings tracker

Nil.

Rumours

Note: Rumours will be updated to remove any that are no longer possible or otherwise confirmed.

November 28: Four new names on Bears list of targets

November 28: Bears set to land Tyran Wishart

November 27: Broncos backs Gehamat Shibasaki, Jesse Arthars on hit list

November 24: Jake Averillo on multiple radars, Bears possibly to make play

November 23: Harry Newman to join Bears, club in talks with two NRL players

November 19: Bears to chase Roosters young gun Hugo Savala

November 18: International hooker to chase NRL deam with Bears

November 13: Unknown winger set to become first Perth Bears signing

November 11: Bears chase Panthers prop Liam Henry

November 7: Bulldogs, Cowboys forward set to join Perth via London

November 5: Bears circle Jesse Colquhoun and Tyran Wishart

Which players have the Bears missed?

The Bears have been linked to a number of players who have already made decisions elsewhere.

Cameron Munster was the first of those. On contract with the Storm until the end of 2027, there was a chance the Storm would let him move to Perth, however, the release of Jonah Pezet ensured he wouldn't be going anywhere.

Luke Metcalf then also elected to formally re-sign with the New Zealand Warriors.

The Gold Coast Titans then landed a double blow against the Bears, with Beau Fermor re-signing first, and then being followed by Jayden Campbell.

Reuben Garrick from the Manly Sea Eagles was another player the club were interested in, but he has reportedly elected to sign with the Sydney Roosters.

How are the Bears comparing to the Dolphins?

The Dolphins announced their first signing on November 26, 2021 ahead of their 2023 entry. They then went on to make another five signings before Christmas, taking their total to six.

The Dolphins would add signings seven and eight in January, and nine and ten in February, before things slowed down until the back-end of April.

FLASHBACK: Dolphins 2023 signing tracker

Tom Gilbert became player number 11 on April 26, with the Dolphins then adding seven signings in May, four in June, and three in July as they built out their squad for their first campaign.