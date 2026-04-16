The Perth Bears have shown interest in Canberra Raiders centre Matt Timoko, with the expansion side understood to be closely monitoring his contract situation as uncertainty builds around his future in the nation's capital.

Timoko, 26, has been a long-serving Raider since making his NRL debut in 2020, going on to play 112 games for the club.

However, his role has significantly reduced in 2026, with the centre managing just one NRL appearance this season as Simi Sasagi has been preferred in the centres.

That lack of game time has come as his contract situation also remains unresolved, with a mutual option in place for next season.

It is understood the Raiders may opt not to activate their end of the deal, while Timoko still holds the ability to trigger his own player option should he choose to remain in Canberra.

If neither side activates their respective options, Timoko would become free to negotiate with rival clubs and test the open market.

That scenario could quickly ignite a competitive race for his signature, particularly with several clubs expected to be in the market for backline reinforcements.

The Perth Bears are believed to be among the most active suitors, with the expansion club keen to secure experienced NRL backs as they begin assembling their inaugural squad.

Timoko is viewed as the type of established centre who could immediately strengthen their outside backs stocks.

The Warriors' Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is also understood to be on the Bears' recruitment radar, with the winger expected to depart New Zealand shores.

For now, Timoko's future remains tied to the Raiders' decision on their mutual option, but the Bears loom as a strong contender should he become available.