The NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons have confirmed their squads for Game 2 of the State of Origin series to be played in Melbourne.
After a comeback win in Game 1, Laurie Daley has axed Matt Burton and Jacob Saifiti from his squad, adding a potentially returning Mitchell Moses, Payne Haas and Isaiya Katoa to the side, which is made up of 21 players.
The coach didn't name his side in starting order, but simply rolled out his squad in alphabetical order.
Queensland, on the other hand, have recalled Reece Walsh and Murray Taulagi to the bench for Ezra Mam and the injured Gehamat Shibasaki, while Patrick Carrigan is also out, with Kulikefu Finefeuiaki added to the bench, while Briton Nikora starts at second-row, Reuben Cotter shuffles to lock, and Max Plath slides back to the bench.
Note: The Blues team below is a best guess based on the team list in alphabetical order, Queensland's is the confirmed run-on side.
NSW vs QLD Team Lists: Round 2
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Brian To'o
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Kotoni Staggs
|5
|Tolutau Koula
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Mitch Barnett
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cameron Murray
|15
|Victor Radley
|16
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|17
|Apisai Koroisau
|18
|Ethan Strange
|19
|Casey McLean
|RESERVES
|20
|Dylan Lucas
|21
|Isaiya Katoa
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Selwyn Cobbo
|2
|Robert Toia
|3
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Jojo Fifita
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Tom Flegler
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Reuben Cotter
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Max Plath
|14
|Lindsay Collins
|15
|K. Finefeuiaki
|16
|Trent Loiero
|17
|Reece Walsh
|18
|Murray Taulagi
|19
|RESERVES
|Heilum Luki
|20