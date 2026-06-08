The NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons have confirmed their squads for Game 2 of the State of Origin series to be played in Melbourne.

After a comeback win in Game 1, Laurie Daley has axed Matt Burton and Jacob Saifiti from his squad, adding a potentially returning Mitchell Moses, Payne Haas and Isaiya Katoa to the side, which is made up of 21 players.

The coach didn't name his side in starting order, but simply rolled out his squad in alphabetical order.

Queensland, on the other hand, have recalled Reece Walsh and Murray Taulagi to the bench for Ezra Mam and the injured Gehamat Shibasaki, while Patrick Carrigan is also out, with Kulikefu Finefeuiaki added to the bench, while Briton Nikora starts at second-row, Reuben Cotter shuffles to lock, and Max Plath slides back to the bench.

Note: The Blues team below is a best guess based on the team list in alphabetical order, Queensland's is the confirmed run-on side.

NSW vs QLD Team Lists: Round 2

 2026-06-17T10:05:00Z 
 
 
MCG
NSW   
 2026-06-17T10:05:00Z 
   QLD
    #ORIGIN
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Brian To'oBrian To'o
3 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
4 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
5 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
6 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
15 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
16 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
17 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
18 Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
19 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
 RESERVES
20 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
21 Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 2
Robert ToiaRobert Toia 3
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 4
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Tom FleglerTom Flegler 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 12
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 13
 INTERCHANGE
Max PlathMax Plath 14
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 15
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 16
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 17
Reece WalshReece Walsh 18
Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi 19
 RESERVES
Heilum LukiHeilum Luki 20
 