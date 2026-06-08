The NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons have confirmed their squads for Game 2 of the State of Origin series to be played in Melbourne.

After a comeback win in Game 1, Laurie Daley has axed Matt Burton and Jacob Saifiti from his squad, adding a potentially returning Mitchell Moses, Payne Haas and Isaiya Katoa to the side, which is made up of 21 players.

The coach didn't name his side in starting order, but simply rolled out his squad in alphabetical order.

Queensland, on the other hand, have recalled Reece Walsh and Murray Taulagi to the bench for Ezra Mam and the injured Gehamat Shibasaki, while Patrick Carrigan is also out, with Kulikefu Finefeuiaki added to the bench, while Briton Nikora starts at second-row, Reuben Cotter shuffles to lock, and Max Plath slides back to the bench.

Note: The Blues team below is a best guess based on the team list in alphabetical order, Queensland's is the confirmed run-on side.

NSW vs QLD Team Lists: Round 2