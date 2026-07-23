Sydney Roosters head coach Trent Robinson has revealed Daly Cherry-Evans has not yet taken up a player option in his deal for 2027, with a decision on whether he will play on yet to be made.

Reports first surfaced earlier this week from Fanatics TV that the veteran halfback had locked in the idea of going around again with the tri-colours before hanging up the boots.

When Cherry-Evans made his well publicised move across from the Manly Sea Eagles to the Roosters at the start of this year, only a single season was guaranteed, with an option - believed to be in the player's favour - on the deal for 2027.

Him playing on seemed to be done earlier this week, but Robinson pumped the brakes on that speaking to the media today.

“No, that wasn't true,” Robinson said.

“It doesn't mean they (discussion) won't (happen), but they just haven't happened yet.”

Cherry-Evans has played at five-eighth this year and been in good form for the team from Bondi, with the Roosters in the top four and set to make a push into September.

“He's going really well and he certainly defies his age, that's for sure, so some good footy to still get played,” Robinson said.

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“He's flying and I'm really loving the way he's going but none of those discussions (playing on) have happened yet.”

The Roosters have been careful with any public commentary on Cherry-Evans.

His signing ahead of 2025 already saw Sandon Smith head to the Newcastle Knights, and while both Hugo Savala, who has been playing in the centres this year, and young gun Toby Rodwell are contracted through to the end of 2028, they are unlikely to want to wait that long.

The big kicker in all of this is Sam Walker's contract, which expires at the end of 2027.

The Roosters are believed to be still unsold on him as their long-term halfback, with the tri-colours consistently linked to Nathan Cleary who is also off-contract at the end of 2027.

Regardless, all three players will be at the club in 2027, with Cherry-Evans now to weigh up whether to play on, or hand over the keys and likely move into an off-field role at Bondi Junction.