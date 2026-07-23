The Melbourne Storm have shocked the NRL world by permitting Cameron Munster to speak with the PNG Chiefs ahead of their entry to the NRL in 2028.

Munster is contracted to the Storm through to the end of 2027, and all indications were the club both wanted to retain him to the end of his career, and that the five-eighth was keen on finishing at the Victorian outfit.

That came after he was heavily linked to the Perth Bears, but ultimately decided against moving west once the Storm released rising star Jonah Pezet to the Brisbane Broncos via the Parramatta Eels, where he is playing this year.

Munster is contracted with the Storm through to the end of 2027 and would be able to speak with rival clubs from November 1, but the Storm have permitted him to speak with the Chiefs early per a News Corp report, potentially paving the way for the club to land a fifth signature before the deadline.

The Chiefs have already locked up Jarome Luai, Alex Johnston, English prop Matty Lees and Connor Watson as their first four players, while they are also in talks with rugby union duo Joseph Manu and Zac Lomax who could also both sign before November 1.

It's understood Munster only has a small window to chat with PNG at this stage - essentially until he is back on the field from his ongoing knee injury - but will be able to again in November if that's where he wants to go.

“There is a level of interest from PNG,” Munster's agent Braith Anasta told the publication.

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“We have been in constant communication with Melbourne and Melbourne have the greatest of respect for Cam. We have had some dialogue with PNG but remain completely open to Cameron finishing his career at Melbourne.”

Melbourne boss Matt Tripp only said weeks ago that he was keen to offer Munster a new deal.

“We don't want Cam going anywhere,” Tripp said at the time.

“If he wants to go on, we will definitely look at another deal. We will find a way to make it happen.

“That's on the proviso that no one comes and blows us out of the water.

“Maybe Cam won't get another offer, but we hear noise all the time, and I'm awake to that. We'll do what we can to keep him.”

The Chiefs already having Luai means an offer for Munster could see them sign an elite halves pairing for their first season, although concerns around which player would slot in at halfback, and which at five-eighth, could be raised.

Willie Peters has his eye on other targets, but won't be able to commence negotiations until November 1 with the cohort of players off-contract at the end of next year, which includes several stars in the halves and other positions.

Munster, who is already 31, has played 251 NRL games and is the current Queensland Maroons State of Origin captain.