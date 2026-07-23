Despite being contracted with the Brisbane Broncos until the end of 2028, Patrick Carrigan has once again been forced to address questions surrounding his long-term future, making it clear his focus remains firmly on his duties at Red Hill.

The Broncos lock was quizzed throughout the week about his commitment to the club, including whether the tax-free incentives on offer from the incoming PNG Chiefs franchise could tempt him away from Brisbane when his current deal expires.

Carrigan, however, reiterated the Broncos remain the club he has always wanted to represent.

"I grew up as a Broncos kid, and I've always said it was the club I dreamed of playing for," Carrigan said.

"I live my dream each and every day. I've never come off contract with the club and if that's to continue, great. If it's not, it's not.

"One thing I know is I love this club, and I love playing with these boys."

The representative forward also clarified comments he made earlier this year when discussing the appeal of PNG's proposed tax-free contracts, insisting his remarks had been taken out of context.

"I think you asked me, 'Is it appealing?' I said, 'One hundred per cent it's appealing to all NRL players.' So, answering your question, it is," he grinned.

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"But I've got two years left on my contract here. There are three other teams coming in and plenty of other players coming off contract. I'm locked up until 2028, and I'm here to win."

The speculation followed him onto NRL360 earlier this week, where journalist Peter Badel again asked where he stood regarding his future.

Carrigan's response left little room for interpretation.

"Like you said, Pete, I already have a couple of years left, and I am very happy, so if you could stop asking me about contract situations that would be very good mate," Carrigan replied.

The 27-year-old was also asked whether financial incentives ultimately drive contract decisions, dismissing the idea that money is his primary motivation.

"Not really, to be honest. I'm in a very privileged position to get paid pretty well for what I do, but if that's all you're after, then your intentions are in the wrong place," he said.

Carrigan has been one of Brisbane's most loyal servants since making his NRL debut in 2019, with all 141 of his first-grade appearances coming in Broncos colours.

Over that period, he has developed into one of the club's most influential leaders, experiencing both ends of the emotional spectrum from the 2020 wooden spoon to playing a pivotal role in Brisbane's 2025 premiership triumph.

With captain Adam Reynolds set to retire at the end of the season, Carrigan is among the leading contenders to inherit the Broncos captaincy, a reflection of the respect he commands within the playing group.

His leadership will be under the spotlight this weekend when Brisbane face the North Queensland Cowboys in a match that could define both clubs' finals aspirations.

While the Broncos are in must-win territory if they are to force their way into the top eight, the Cowboys are equally desperate to keep their own finals hopes alive.

Should Brisbane win each of their remaining seven matches, they would replicate the remarkable finish to last season, when they stormed home with seven consecutive victories before ultimately lifting the premiership trophy.

To have any chance of repeating that feat, the Broncos will again rely heavily on Carrigan's leadership through the middle, while fullback Reece Walsh will be expected to produce his best football during the run home.