South Sydney have made their contract priorities crystal clear, with the Rabbitohs reportedly placing Tallis Duncan at the top of their retention list ahead of a host of bigger-name stars.

The move underlines just how highly the club rates the 24-year-old, whose value has skyrocketed over the past two injury-ravaged campaigns.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Rabbitohs are focusing solely on negotiating a contract extension with Duncan, putting all other retention talks on hold until the end of the season.

While Duncan's talent has never been questioned, his versatility has become one of South Sydney's greatest assets. A natural second-rower, he has seamlessly shifted into the centres whenever required, giving coach Wayne Bennett a reliable option across multiple positions.

This season alone, Duncan has started five matches in the centres and nine in the second row, highlighting his importance to the Rabbitohs' line-up.

Although he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, South Sydney remain determined to secure his long-term future before rival clubs can make a play for his signature.

Duncan is contracted until the end of the 2027 season, meaning he becomes eligible to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1. The Rabbitohs are eager to avoid that scenario by locking him into a new deal before the transfer window opens.

The decision to prioritise Duncan also comes with several other key players approaching the stage where they can field rival offers, including Latrell Mitchell, David Fifita and Campbell Graham.

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Since making his NRL debut in 2023, Duncan has developed into one of South Sydney's most dependable young forwards. He has played 68 first-grade matches, all for the Rabbitohs, and crossed for 20 tries during that time.

With his ability to excel in both the forwards and the backline, South Sydney view Duncan as a cornerstone of their future, making him the club's clear contract priority as they begin planning for the seasons ahead.