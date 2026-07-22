The Perth Bears have officially confirmed the signings of Gehamat Shibasaki and rising Canterbury Bulldogs prospect Jope Rauqe as the club continues to build its inaugural NRL squad for the 2027 season.

As first reported by Zero Tackle, Shibasaki will join the Western Australian franchise on a two-year deal understood to be worth $500,000 per season after enjoying a remarkable career resurgence with the Brisbane Broncos.

The centre revived his NRL career last season after arriving at Red Hill on a train-and-trial contract before cementing himself in Michael Maguire's side. His resurgence culminated in scoring a double in the Broncos' grand final victory, earning himself a lucrative deal with the competition's newest club.

Perth coach Mal Meninga said Shibasaki had long been identified as a key target for the Bears.

“Gehamat has been on our radar for some time and I'm delighted that he has decided to continue his career with the Bears,” Meninga said.

“He is a Test player who will add a new dimension to our backline. He is large, strong and has big game experience that will be invaluable.

“Most important of all, Gehamat has the character and personality that the Perth Bears are looking for.

“He has persevered for a long time and ultimately that led to success. I'm excited to welcome him and his family as part of our squad.”

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Shibasaki said the opportunity to be part of the Bears' first-ever NRL squad was one he could not pass up.

“It's an honour to have the opportunity to play for the Perth Bears in their first season,” Shibasaki said.

“I believe in Mal's vision for the club and I'm excited about the opportunity to play for him and the club next year.

“The squad is shaping up well and I'm confident we can make an immediate impact.”

Broncos coach Michael Maguire paid tribute to the 26-year-old following his departure, praising the dramatic improvement in his game over the past season.

“Gehamat is now an elite player in the game and watching his growth as a footballer through 2025 was truly one of the standout experiences of my coaching career.

“We are sorry to lose him, but I wish him only the best as he embraces this new opportunity.

“I look forward to staying close with Gem and his family for many years to come.”

The Bears also announced the signing of highly rated outside back Jope Rauqe, one of the brightest young talents in the Canterbury Bulldogs system.

The 19-year-old recently represented New South Wales in the Under-19s State of Origin and made his Test debut for Fiji last year, with the Bears viewing him as a long-term investment.

Meninga believes Rauqe possesses all the attributes to become an NRL star.

“Jope is an outstanding prospect who has incredible natural talent and ability,” Meninga said.

“He is tall, athletic and an absolute try scorer. He will bring energy and excitement to our squad and can make a real impact”.

A graduate of Holy Cross College, Rauqe said the Bears presented the ideal environment to continue his development.

“The Perth Bears are building something special and I'm excited to be a part of it,” he said.

“I believe this is the best opportunity to continue my development as a Rugby League player and I can't wait to get to work with Mal and his staff.”

Zero Tackle have left inquiries with Perth regarding the length and type of contract for the young gun.

The additions of Shibasaki and Rauqe further strengthen Perth's inaugural roster, combining proven first-grade experience with emerging talent as Meninga continues assembling a squad capable of making an immediate impact when the Bears enter the NRL in 2027.