The Newcastle Knights are set to receive a significant boost to their junior ranks, with talented playmaker Cooper Votano linked to a return to the club after just one season with the Melbourne Storm.

The Central Coast product came through the Knights' pathways system before being poached by Melbourne ahead of the 2025 season, where he earned selection in the Storm's SG Ball squad.

Votano, who turns 18 next week, is regarded as one of the region's brightest young prospects and is now poised to make his way back to his junior club in a move that further highlights Newcastle's commitment to developing and retaining local talent. It is understood the Knights never wanted to let go of the young star.

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A five-eighth by trade, Votano starred for the Knights' Harold Matthews side in 2024 after taking them to the Grand Final, showcasing the skill and game management that quickly attracted the attention of rival clubs.

He also came through the ranks at the Entrance Tigers on the Central Coast, the same club that produced current NSW Blues representative Ethan Strange.

While his time in Melbourne has been hampered by stress fractures in his back, Votano's talent has never been in doubt, with the Storm identifying him as a long-term prospect when they secured his signature.

His return would represent a major win for Newcastle's pathways program after losing him to the Victorian club just 12 months ago.

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The Votano name is already well known in rugby league circles, with older brother Connor Votano also considered one of the game's emerging talents. The highly touted fullback recently departed the Knights to sign with the Canterbury Bulldogs.

For Newcastle, Cooper Votano's expected return is another positive sign that the club's pathways and development system continues to attract local talent back to the Hunter, reinforcing the culture being built around keeping the region's best juniors in the red and blue.