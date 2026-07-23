The Canterbury Bulldogs know there is no margin for error if they are to keep their finals hopes alive, with forward Josh Curran admitting every remaining game is effectively sudden death.

The Bulldogs' season is hanging by a thread. Sitting 10th on the NRL ladder and two competition points outside the top eight, Cameron Ciraldo's side not only needs results to fall its way but will likely have to win almost every remaining match after a poor points differential left them well behind their rivals.

They took a significant step in the right direction last weekend with a commanding 32-0 victory over the Wests Tigers, but an even tougher test awaits on Friday when they face the second-placed New Zealand Warriors.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Mornings, Curran conceded the Bulldogs had put themselves in their current position but said the squad remains confident it can mount a late-season charge.

“It's been a bit of a rollercoaster of a year which is disappointing, but to be fair, we've pretty much put ourselves there,” Curran told SEN 1170 Mornings.

“We've got all confidence each week… (we) pretty much have to win every game to make it, but we've just gotta take it week by week, and obviously we've got the Warriors coming up this week, and it's gotta be a really good challenge.

“I think our next five weeks are probably make-or-break for us, but, as I said, we've just got to take it week by week.”

Curran knows the Warriors will provide one of the toughest challenges of the Bulldogs' season, highlighting the New Zealand side's powerful backline as a key reason behind their success in 2026.

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“Full credit to the Warriors for what they've done this season," Curran said.

“It's their outside backs that get them started, and obviously the forwards have been getting off the back of it, but they've been going so good (sic) this year.

“We're up for it.

“They're always a tough team… It's a benchmark team, and it's gonna be a hard game, but we'll be up for it, and we'll be ready.

“Our season's on the line each week, and all the boys know it, but we're just excited (and) taking it week by week.”

This is the first time the Bulldogs will run out against the Warriors this season, not meeting since last years 32-14 win.

Even if Canterbury can upset the Warriors, the road to the finals does not get any easier.

Following this weekend's clash, the Bulldogs face a brutal run home against the Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitohs, St George Illawarra Dragons, Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos.

With no bye remaining and little room for mistakes, Canterbury's finals campaign will be decided over the next seven weeks, beginning with a must-win clash against one of the competition's form teams.