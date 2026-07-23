Todd Carney and Mitchell Pearce will make their first public speaking appearance together since launching the 'Reboot Mindset Charity', joining a panel at this month's Care Factors Christmas in July Gala Ball in Sydney.

The former NRL teammates established the charity in 2025, shifting their focus from rugby league to youth mental health education, resilience training and community programs.

Their appearance at the Hyatt Regency will mark Reboot Mindset's official public speaking debut, with the pair joined on stage by charity director Wayne Pearce. The event has attracted strong interest, reflecting growing support for youth mental health initiatives.

Carney and Pearce have known each other for more than a decade, playing together at the Sydney Roosters in 2010 and 2011 before representing New South Wales alongside one another in 2012. They remained close friends after their playing careers ended.

Both players also experienced highly publicised off-field controversies during their time in the NRL.

Carney's career included being let go from the Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks following a series of off-field incidents, some involving police. His sacking from Cronulla in 2014 brought an end to his NRL career before he spent four seasons in the Super League.

Since returning to Australia, Carney has moved into coaching, working with the Gold Coast Titans pathways system and Keebra Park State High School while helping establish Reboot Mindset.

Pearce retired from the NRL in 2021 after a 15-year first-grade career before finishing his playing days with Catalans Dragons in the Super League, where he met his wife. He is now also a father.

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His career was similarly affected by off-field incidents, including a widely reported controversy in 2016. At the time, Pearce said, "I acknowledge I have a problem with alcohol and it is something I have to address."

Now, the pair are using their experiences to inform the work of their charity, which focuses on supporting young people through education and resilience programs.

“Todd and I built this out of our own experiences, and to have an industry like this stand behind us is huge,” Pearce said.

“It shows people really do care about our young people.”

Carney said the organisation's work was centred on creating long-term support for young people.

“It's about showing up for these kids again and again,” Carney said.

“Every dollar raised helps us do exactly that. We know what it feels like to need a second chance. Having the Logistics community back through Care-Factor like this means everything.”