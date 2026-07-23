Former St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan has poured cold water on the idea of Zac Lomax turning out for the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

Lomax has flown onto the radar of the Chiefs in recent days.

The club already have four signings, including Alex Johnston on the wing, but are looking for more names before November 1 if they can, with both Joseph Manu (who is playing rugby in Japan) and Lomax (who is with the Western Force) touring facilities in recent days.

The duo would add to what is shaping as an elite backline already for the Chiefs, with Johnston joined by Jarome Luai at five-eighth, while the club have also locked up English prop Matty Lees and Sydney Roosters utility Connor Watson.

Luai will make a pit stop at the Eels next year, while Watson is doing the same at the Dragons.

Lomax, who last played for the Parramatta Eels before being released to seek opportunities in rugby union, has just turned his back on an approach by the Melbourne Storm to see out his contract in Perth, but could look for a rugby league return after that.

Flanagan, who coached Lomax at the Dragons though, said on Triple M Radio that he doesn't think Lomax is the kind of player who would work in PNG.

"Lomax, I don't know. He just got engaged, his partner is having a baby soon, he is a long way away from Temora where he could just shoot home for a weekend and all that sort of stuff," Flanagan said.

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"He is pretty close to his family members. I know he has gone to Perth [with rugby union] and is away from them, but I just don't know.

"I just get a feel that Zac Lomax might not be that compound type of person, but time will tell."

The outside back was an elite talent during his time in the NRL, although some of that was down to Flanagan moving him to the wing after inconsistent performances in the centres.

There, Lomax became a representative player and, despite leaving the Dragons to get back into the centres, was eventually on the wing to the end of his stint at the Eels, before a messy legal battle followed his release.

Lomax wants to play for the Wallabies at the World Cup next year, which will be held on home soil, but will need to prove plenty to be selected, particularly with Mark Nawaqanitawase returning to the 15-man code at the end of this season in the NRL.