Manly Sea Eagles dummy half Brandon Wakeham is set to lock up his future with the club and sign a new two-year deal.

The dummy half is off-contract at the end of the year, but a News Corp report suggests Manly have no intentions of letting him walk given his form under Kieran Foran.

Wakeham has become the club's starting number nine despite progressing through the ranks as a half through the early part of his career.

There were major questions confronting Manly when Lachlan Croker was forced to medically retire from the NRL, but Wakeham has slot in beautifully to the role, forming an effective one-two punch in the number nine role with Jake Simpkin.

The club also have rising star Zaidas Muagututia on the books, although he is a clear third in the pecking order.

Muagututia is contracted through to the end of 2027, while Simpkin is locked away through to the end of 2028, but Wakeham's form this year means he will likely continue as Manly's first-choice starting option in the coming years if he does lock up a new deal.

The 27-year-old was a Canterbury Bulldogs junior, playing for the Chester Hill Rhinos before debuting at the Bulldogs in 2019 where he played 25 games.

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A short-lived spell at the Wests Tigers in 2023 brought another 15 games, before he linked up with Manly on a train and trial contract, and had to progress his way through the grades.

2026 saw him finally return to first-grade where he has played 12 games and recently went past 50 for his career, with the Fijian representative also having 12 Tests under his belt and being a likely selection in the Fijian squad for the Rugby League World Cup at the end of the year where he could serve as back-up to Apisai Koroisau and also provide depth in the halves.