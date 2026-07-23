West Tigers star Adam Doueihi has sensationally walked out on the club after an argument with Benji Marshall.

Doueihi was only cleared to play after beating a charge at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening for a careless high tackle committed during last weekend's horror loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

He was named in the reserves by the club on Tuesday afternoon, with Javon Andrews to debut at halfback, but after passing the judiciary, it was anticipated Doueihi would go straight back into the number seven jumper, while Andrews would play from the bench or from his usual five-eighth role.

News Corp is reporting that Marshall held a meeting with Doueihi on Thursday morning though to advise the player, who is locked into the Tigers until the end of 2029 after turning himself into one of the joint-venture's most important players during their early-season hot form, to advise that Doueihi would not be starting at halfback.

Instead, it's understood Marshall wanted to debut Andrews, keep Jarome Luai - who leaves for the Parramatta Eels before heading to the PNG Chiefs at the end of this year - at five-eighth, and play Doueihi in the middle, possibly off the bench.

As a result, Doueihi was left frustrated at the decision, and elected not to play this weekend.

“Adam won't be playing this weekend,” Tigers Chief Executive Shaun Mielekamp told the publication.

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“Adam and Benji met this morning to discuss a plan for the weekend. Benji made a call on what's best for the team, but as a result Adam has asked for some time off, and we agree to that.”

There are no claims the 27-year-old is seeking a release yet, but it's a situation a number of clubs in need of a half around the game will be watching closely in the coming months.

Doueihi spent time at lock last year, starting there on a handful of occasions and playing well before moving back into the halves.

His injury history has been the main worry throughout his career, with Doueihi spending long stints on the sideline in between excellent play at either the halves or centre for the most part.

Marshall refused to delve into the situation when asked, saying he makes decisions week to week.

The Tigers will also be without half Latu Fainu this weekend after he failed to have a dangerous contact charge overturned at the NRL judiciary.

The Tigers play the Canberra Raiders away from home on Saturday afternoon.