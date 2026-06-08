NSW Blues head coach Laurie Daley has confirmed his squad for the second game of the 2026 State of Origin series, with Jacob Saifiti and Matt Burton missing out from the Game 1 side.

Daley took the step to not name a starting 17, but instead, named 21 players in alphabetical order for Game 2 of the series.

That comes with Mitchell Moses, under an injury cloud and not having played since before Game 1, under a major injury cloud. Both Ethan Strange, who started Game 1 in his place at five-eighth, and Isaiya Katoa, have been added to the squad.

Katoa effectively comes into the squad for Matt Burton, who was a late addition for Game 1 after Moses was withdrawn, with the Bulldogs utility playing a handful of minutes off the bench.

In the forwards, Payne Haas comes into the side with Jacob Saifiti, who missed the series opener, being dropped. Haas is expected to start, with Mitch Barnett and Addin Fonua-Blake battling it out to join him.

There are otherwise no changes to the wider squad, with Dylan Lucas again included, while Casey McLean will push his case during camp to start Game 2 after playing from the extended bench in Game 1.

Game 2 will be played on Wednesday, June 17, with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

NSW Blues team for Game 2

Note, the team was announced in alphabetical order. The below is a 'best guess' of how the Blues will line up for Game 2.

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1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

4. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

5. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

6. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Mitchell Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

9. Reece Robson (Sydney Roosters)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Interchange

14. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

15. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

16. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

17. Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers)

18. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

19. Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)

Reserves

20. Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights)

21. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)