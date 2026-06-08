NSW Blues head coach Laurie Daley has confirmed Stephen Crichton will miss Game 2 of the 2026 State of Origin series, and has also locked in a surprise change to the second-row for the game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Blues named 21 players last night, but almost immediately had to make a change to the side, with Stephen Crichton suffering a shoulder injury during the final game of the round as the Canterbury Bulldogs recorded a narrow win over the Parramatta Eels.

He will be replaced in the centres by Casey McLean, with Sydney Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase now a chance to debut from the bench.

VIEW BOTH ORIGIN TEAMS FOR GAME 1 HERE

In the second-row, Dylan Lucas, who was 20th man in Game 1, has been named to debut in a straight swap with Haumole Olakau'atu, who becomes 20th man.

Elsewhere, the Blues have Isaiya Katoa in the wider squad as injury cover for Mitchell Moses, who has been named to start at five-eighth. Ethan Strange drops to the bench despite putting in an excellent performance in Game 1.

Payne Haas is also named to return in the front row, with Addin Fonua-Blake dropping to the bench and Jacob Saifiti out of the side.

Game 2 will be played next Wednesday night, June 17, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).

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NSW Blues line-up for Game 2

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)

4. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

5. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

6. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

9. Reece Robson (Sydney Roosters)

10. Mitch Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

11. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

12. Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Interchange

14. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

15. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

16. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

17. Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers)

18. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

19. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

Reserves

20. Haumole Olakau'atu (Melbourne Storm)

21. Isaiya Katoa (The Dolphins)