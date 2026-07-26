Former Sydney Roosters star Joseph Manu is already being floated to clubs as a short-term signing option.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that it would be for the back half of next season, once his contract in France concludes.

It would be a deal that shapes as a stepping stone before he would link with the PNG Chiefs in 2028 if he signs.

Manu and his family toured the Chiefs' Port Moresby facilities on Monday, as the 29-year-old is contracted to Racing 92 until the end of the French season, with that deal reportedly worth as much as €1 million, or $1.6 million AUD per season.

The French Top 14 rugby union season typically ends in late June, after the championship final.

The Chiefs, who enter the NRL in 2028 backed by a $600 million funding package from the Australian government, have already made huge splashes in the player market.

They signed Jarome Luai as their first marquee signing, before following up with Alex Johnston, Connor Watson and English forward Matty Lees.

Tax-free PNG dollars and third-party sponsorships have proven a powerful financial incentive so far, and the Chiefs are expected to ramp up their pursuit of Zac Lomax and Joseph Manu before November 1.

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The Kiwi's Racing 92 deal lines up almost perfectly with the timeline, fuelling speculation that a short-term NRL return could serve as a way to get himself back up to speed in the game before committing to Port Moresby in 2028.

There is another club besides the Chiefs keeping tabs on him.

Previously, the New Zealand Warriors have expressed interest in bringing Manu to their club, and could make another play for him whether or not a deal with the Chiefs materialises.

For now, though, all signs point to Manu treating any NRL stint as a bridge back to the code before ultimately heading to the PNG Chiefs.