The Sydney Roosters announced on Sunday morning that young playmaker Hugo Savala will stay in Bondi for the next two seasons, until the end of the 2028 season.

Savala, who turned 24 years old in April, played his way up through the Roosters pathways and has been asked to play in positions he has not played in his career.

With the arrival of Daly Cherry-Evans, who could stay at the Roosters for another season if he activates his player option, Savala has been able to find ways to be valuable and reliable for the Roosters, using his 194cm height and history of playing in the back row to fill in at centre.

Since playing centre, he has become a mainstay in the side and has been praised by his teammates and coaches for how well he has transitioned to a different role than he is accustomed to throughout this season.

His passion for the club has been loud, and although the Roosters remained optimistic he would stay, Savala's explained his extension to stay for another two years was an "easy decision."

"The Sydney Roosters mean a lot to me. I came through the junior reps here, and I've always dreamed of making a career at this Club, so I'm really happy to be staying," Savala said in the club's official statement.

"We've got such a close group, and I love being part of it. Everyone genuinely wants the best for each other, and I just want to keep improving, keep learning from Robbo and the senior players around me, and do whatever the team needs. That's always been my mindset, and it won't change," the centre added.

Roosters Head of Recruitment, Joel Carbone, emphasised how important it was for Savala to extend with the Roosters, as they have become more focused on keeping their juniors in recent years.

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"Hugo is exactly the type of player and person we want to build our future around," Carbone stated.

"He's worked incredibly hard for every opportunity he's earned and continues to improve every season. His versatility is a real strength, but it's his professionalism, character and willingness to put the team first that really stand out.

"As someone who has come right through our pathways, Hugo understands what it means to represent this Club. We're thrilled he'll remain a Rooster for at least another two years, and we're excited to watch him continue to grow," he added.

The utility made his debut with the Roosters in 2025 and has played 35 games so far in his career.

He has played 10 of 14 games in centre this season on the left edge and filled in the halves when Sam Walker went to the Maroons camp for State of Origin.

The tri-colours hope to retain Sam Walker before November 1, as the Roosters hope to set their future up with their Origin star and Toby Rodwell in the halves.

It was reported on Saturday by CODE Sports that Walker could be offered a 10-year deal with the Roosters, worth $1.3 million per season, until the end of the 2037 season.