Manase Fainu, who is eligible for parole in October this year, continues his hope of playing rugby league again, as new details emerge about what he is willing to do for that chance.

The former Manly Sea Eagles hooker had the desire to play rugby league on weekend release from prison, which has been blocked due to the risk he would pose while wearing an ankle bracelet.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Fainu was hoping to be registered and approved to play for the Alexandria Rovers in the South Sydney A-grade competition before the June 30 deadline.

NSW Rugby League denied his request.

Fainu is eligible for parole in October this year after being jailed in October 2022 and is already out of jail on weekends only.

NSWRL CEO Dave Trodden revealed why officials were quick to deny Fainu's wish to play the sport again.

"Manase is still serving a jail term, which is absolutely incompatible with participating in any of our competitions," Trodden told SMH.

"It's something we would never contemplate. Even when he's released from jail, there's still a period of parole he will have to serve.

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"My understanding is that while someone is on parole, the NRL would be reluctant to register a player under those circumstances, and we would be as well.

"Certainly while you're in jail and on day release, or weekend release, there's no prospect of being registered to play rugby league.

"The other issue is the ankle bracelet and the risk of injury it poses. We've had applications for players to play with ankle bracelets, and they've largely been people who are on bail, but the answer has always been ‘no' because of the potential for an injury."

In June, reports emerged that the Wests Tigers were considering offering Manase an NRL contract.

He last played in the NRL in the 2019 season, and since then, his three brothers, Latu, Samuela, and Sione, have joined the Wests Tigers.

Mario Tartak, a mentor for Manase Fainu, spoke on The Reset Podcast and stated his belief the former Manly player deserves another chance to play the sport again.

"I'm confident that everyone deserves a second chance. I'm hopeful we can get him back. That's my dream," Tartak said.

Manase, who will turn 28 years old in October, played 34 games spanning 2018 and 2019, and any deal returning to the NRL would need approval from the NRL, as well as the Tigers board.

The four brothers have expressed their desire to play together, as the club is currently working on extension talks to retain Samuela Fainu before he becomes a free agent on November 1.