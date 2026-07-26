North Queensland Cowboys defeated the Brisbane Broncos 18-10 on Saturday night, in what was a high-stakes game for both sides in the famous Queensland derby.

The Cowboys' victory, however, comes with a judiciary sting, with two Cowboys players hit with charges from the Round 21 clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Jaxon Purdue faces a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge for an incident in the 9th minute of the game, involving Broncos forward Xavier Willison.

It is Purdue's first offence, and he can take an early guilty plea for a $1,000 fine, or risk a $1,500 fine should he contest the charge and be found guilty at the judiciary panel.

In unfortunate news, prop Griffin Neame has been charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle on Broncos front rower Ben Talty in the 23rd minute of the game.

Neame's charge carries more serious consequences, and he was handed a one-match ban with an early guilty plea, risking two matches if he challenges the charge and loses at the judiciary panel.

With North Queensland fighting to secure a spot in the finals come September, Neame's suspension is not timely for coach Todd Payten, who will need to make adjustments in his forward pack rotation ahead of a tough match in less than a week.

Since Purdue was only fined, he will be free to play in Round 22, where the Cowboys will host the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night.