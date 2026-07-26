Liam Martin and his management are set to press Penrith for clarity on his value to the club.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Martin's agent, Allan Gainey, is looking to establish where the Panthers stand before deciding on his client's next move.

Gainey wants the Panthers to give him a clear indication of what they believe Martin is worth when they meet this week, so he can properly assess the state of play and map out the path forward.

The NSW Origin enforcer has built his reputation as a big-game player, the type who fronts up every week and leaves nothing in the tank regardless of the occasion.

Martin is reportedly earning $780,000 a season, and he looks certain to command a significant pay rise on his next contract up to $850,000 per season.

Money may not be the only sticking point, as the length of a new deal could prove just as contentious as the figures attached to it.

Plenty of rival clubs would view a three-year deal worth close to $2.6 million as a fair offer for a player of Martin's calibre.

Besides Liam Martin, several players at the club are free to negotiate with rivals from November 1, including Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Brian To'o, Blaize Talagi, Paul Alamoti and more.

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The club are hoping to extend Yeo, Cleary and Martin to keep a core group of their premiership winners together.

Penrith announced their first signing after Ivan Cleary announced 2027 would be his last season coaching the club, retaining dummy-half Mitch Kenny until the end of the 2031 season.

It was reported on Saturday night that Isaah Yeo had begun talks with Penrith; however, the Panthers captain said, "That is news to me" when asked on the Fox Sports broadcast.