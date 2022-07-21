The Dolphins ongoing hunt for signatures is continuing, but with the club now having more than half of their top 30 squad signed for the 2023 season, we can start to work out what their inaugural 17 is going to look like.
An experienced forward pack, led by Melbourne Storm trio Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi, Kenneath Bromwich and Jarrod Wallace leads the way, while Mark Nicholls has also been picked up from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Hard-hitting lock and hooker Ray Stone will also make the move from the Parramatta Eels, while Tom Gilbert and JJ Collins are already beginning to add depth to the forward pack.
Euan Aitken is another signing who will bring plenty of talent and experience to the club, with the ability for the former Warrior to play in either the centres, or in the second row.
Connelly Lemuelu is another who has been signed. Formerly a centre, he made a jump to the back row during the off-season and will provide strong depth for Bennett in both positions.
A backline looking skinny on on depth has included the likes of Jamayne Isaako, Brenko Lee, Robert Jennings and Edrick Lee, while Sean O'Sullivan has recently come on board.
Anthony Milford is the club's latest signing, re-uniting with Wayne Bennett and bringing some much-needed experience to the spine.
The Dolphins have also added Canterbury Bulldogs utility Jeremy Marshall-King to their side for 2023.
The club have also already signed four of their six development players.
Here is how the Dolphins are shaping up for 2023.
The best 17
1. Jamayne Isaako
2. Robert Jennings
3. Brenko Lee
4. Euan Aitken
5. Edrick Lee
6. Anthony Milford
7. Sean O'Sullivan
8. Jesse Bromwich
9. Jeremy Marshall-King
10. Mark Nicholls
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Kenneath Bromwich
13. Tom Gilbert
14. Kodi Nikorima
15. Jarrod Wallace
16. Connelly Lemuelu
17. Ray Stone
Rest of top 30
18. Valynce Te Whare
19. Mason Teague
20. JJ Collins
21. Isaiya Katoa
22. No player signed
23. No player signed
24. No player signed
25. No player signed
26. No player signed
27. No player signed
28. No player signed
29. No player signed
30. No player signed
Development players
31. Jack Bostock
32. Harrison Graham
33. Ryan Jackson
34. Michael Roberts
35. No player signed
36. No player signed
With the back line looking so skinny and inexperienced, Wayne could do worse than look at Mawene Hiroti from Cronulla. Played 14 times for the Sharks last season, but has cracked the side only once this year, competing against Tracey, Talaki, Ramien, Mulitalo and Katoa. Hiroti is off contract at the end of the season, and probably wouldn’t cost too much.