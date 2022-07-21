The Dolphins ongoing hunt for signatures is continuing, but with the club now having more than half of their top 30 squad signed for the 2023 season, we can start to work out what their inaugural 17 is going to look like.

An experienced forward pack, led by Melbourne Storm trio Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi, Kenneath Bromwich and Jarrod Wallace leads the way, while Mark Nicholls has also been picked up from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Hard-hitting lock and hooker Ray Stone will also make the move from the Parramatta Eels, while Tom Gilbert and JJ Collins are already beginning to add depth to the forward pack.

Euan Aitken is another signing who will bring plenty of talent and experience to the club, with the ability for the former Warrior to play in either the centres, or in the second row.

Connelly Lemuelu is another who has been signed. Formerly a centre, he made a jump to the back row during the off-season and will provide strong depth for Bennett in both positions.

A backline looking skinny on on depth has included the likes of Jamayne Isaako, Brenko Lee, Robert Jennings and Edrick Lee, while Sean O'Sullivan has recently come on board.

Anthony Milford is the club's latest signing, re-uniting with Wayne Bennett and bringing some much-needed experience to the spine.

The Dolphins have also added Canterbury Bulldogs utility Jeremy Marshall-King to their side for 2023.

The club have also already signed four of their six development players.

Here is how the Dolphins are shaping up for 2023.

The best 17

1. Jamayne Isaako

2. Robert Jennings

3. Brenko Lee

4. Euan Aitken

5. Edrick Lee

6. Anthony Milford

7. Sean O'Sullivan

8. Jesse Bromwich

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Mark Nicholls

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Kenneath Bromwich

13. Tom Gilbert

14. Kodi Nikorima

15. Jarrod Wallace

16. Connelly Lemuelu

17. Ray Stone

Rest of top 30

18. Valynce Te Whare

19. Mason Teague

20. JJ Collins

21. Isaiya Katoa

22. No player signed

23. No player signed

24. No player signed

25. No player signed

26. No player signed

27. No player signed

28. No player signed

29. No player signed

30. No player signed

Development players

31. Jack Bostock

32. Harrison Graham

33. Ryan Jackson

34. Michael Roberts

35. No player signed

36. No player signed

