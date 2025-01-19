The race for the Brisbane Broncos number nine jumper is continuing to develop, with Blake Mozer - described by some as the second coming of Cameron Smith - firmly entering the race to play as the club's starting hooker in 2025.

The position has become one of mystery since the signing of Ben Hunt, although the former St George Illawarra Dragons captain is unlikely to be considered there early in the season as he slots into the five-eighth role vacated by a suspension for Ezra Mam.

Once that is over, Hunt will likely be considered for hooker.

But that may well not happen if Mozer receives an opportunity and runs with it between the start of the season and then.

News Corp are reporting the former junior Queensland Maroons' star reported back for pre-season training in supreme fitness and has been among the best trainers during the opening months of pre-season.

The 20-year-old is off-contract at the end of the coming season, and there is little doubt the Broncos need to find him game time in the opening months of the season if they are to ward off the threat of other clubs snaring his signature.

The free agency market is skinny in all positions heading into 2026 despite the calendar only reading January, but hooker may be the top of the charts when it comes to the race to secure the limited talented available.

As it stands, Mozer is joined on the list by the likes of Jayden Brailey and Tom Starling, as well as Brandon Smith and a handful of teammates in Cory Paix and Tyson Smoothy.

But that may not be a problem at all as it stands, with Maguire confirming to the publication that he has had strong conversations with Mozer around his potential role in the team.

The young star was held back significantly in recent times as Kevin Walters persisted with the combination of son Billy Walters and Tyson Smoothy at dummy half throughout a disappointing 2024 campaign for the Red Hill-based outfit.

Cory Paix is the other number nine in the squad for the Broncos.

It was a season which ultimately saw coach Walters sacked at the end of it. That breathes new life into the Broncos, with the likes of Mozer likely to feature.

Maguire is considering a number of other selection conundrums ahead of Round 1, with Selwyn Cobbo likely to shift back to the wing, Patrick Carrigan almost a certainty to play in the front row, and a handful of other forwards pushing for minutes off the bench.

Mozer has made nine NRL appearances since his debut in 2023, with the Broncos to open their 2025 season against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday, March 6 in Sydney.