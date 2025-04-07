Brisbane Broncos captain Adam Reynolds has admitted he could be forced out of the club due to salary cap pressures.

The Broncos have plenty of contracts at the top end of their salary list, with the likes of Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Reece Walsh all being on big money.

Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo are both seeking upgrades with their current deals due to expire at the end of this season, while the Red Hill-based outfit - who have made a tremendous start to their first campaign under Michael Maguire - also signed Ben Hunt in the pre-season on a deal believed to be worth somewhere in the vicinity of half a million dollars per season.

Reynolds may have been non-committal when asked about his future on Saturday after a win over the Wests Tigers, but the club captain told Triple M Radio that things are 'pretty tight'.

“The plan is to play on," Reynolds told Triple M.

“I will keep all options open at the moment. You never know what is around the corner.

“Ideally, I would love to stay at the Broncos but it is pretty tight there at the moment.

“If things work out, great. If not you would have to look and explore and see what else was out there.”

It's understood rival NRL clubs are keeping tabs on the situation, while Hull KR coach Willie Peters has expressed his desire to sign Reynolds to the English Super League.

The 34-year-old already has a job after rugby league at the Broncos, and so is unlikely to consider signing for another Australian club, but could well sign on in England to finish his career.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy recently told News Corp the club were giving Reynolds time and space to make a decision.

“It's only early in the season. We want to give Reyno the space and time for him to get through some games of footy and see where his mind and body is at. He's earned that right," Donaghy said.

“None of us want to rush a decision, from our end that's out of respect for Reyno more than anything else.”