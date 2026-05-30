Laurie Daley has confirmed three players are in the mix to replace Cronulla Sharks dummy half Blayke Brailey for the second game of the State of Origin series after he broke his arm on Friday night.

The Sharks confirmed in an injury update on Saturday that Brailey would require surgery for the injury, ruling him out of Game 2, although there is some hope that the in-form rake could return for Game 3 in Brisbane.

Wayde Egan, Apisai Koroisau and Connor Watson have been listed as the three players in contention to replace Brailey for the trip to Melbourne though, with the trio now vying for a spot on the bench.

Daley indicated, speaking to News Corp that form would play a big part in the selection.

“All three of those guys will be in the conversation,” Daley told News Corp.

“Whoever can play well between now and when we select the side may well find themselves on that bench.

“For us it's very important. (We) saw the impact of Blayke. If you get momentum in today's game from dummy half and put pressure on the opposition, that was a real strength.

“There is an opportunity there for someone if they play well in the next couple of weeks.”

Watson was seen as a likely pick on the bench for Game 1 given his versatility, but surprisingly was overlooked, while Koroisau also has prior Origin experience.

Egan is the only uncapped representative player out of the three, but was in the discussion last year on the back of good form that hasn't gone anywhere for the Warriors.

It was reported he was in the mix for Game 1 selection, being told to pack extra clothes when travelling from Auckland for magic round, but he ultimately missed out.

Koroisau is viewed as the favourite given his impressive form for the Wests Tigers, but is no guarantee to make Daley's side.

There is one full round, as well as the remaining games this weekend, before Daley will make a call on his Brailey replacement, as well as any other changes in the side for Game 2, with both Payne Haas and Mitchell Moses expected to be fit.