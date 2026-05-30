Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti has revealed he knew not taking any part in Origin 1 was a real possibility, but almost came onto the field before halftime.

The forward was the only Blues player not used of the 19, with the Blues able to activate an 18th in Matt Burton after foul play wiped Tolutau Koula out of the game.

Queensland were only able to use 17 players in the contest.

Speaking to News Corp though, Saifiti said he almost came on before halftime, but that, given the blues were down 14 points at the break and needing to find points, he expected to not come onto the field.

Instead, Blayke Brailey was introduced into the game as number 17, before Matt Burton came on in the dying minutes to try and help produce the final try for the Blues that ultimately secured them a win to kick-off the series.

“I knew with a six-man bench it was a possibility,” Saifiti told NewsCorp Newswire.

“I was close to going on for Isaah Yeo just before halftime, but I knew at halftime we were chasing points, so it was a good chance I wasn't going to get on.

“After Tolu went down, it was a free interchange, but we were still chasing points. Honestly, if we were winning, I probably go on in that situation. But the fact that they needed creativity meant I wasn't going to.

“I've been on the other side of it when we're defending points they put me back on, so that's the game we play.

“If we had a loss, then it probably would have stung a bit more, but we won so that's great. I would have loved to have got on, but I'll take the win any day of the week.

“I'm a staunch NSW supporter. Even if I wasn't playing tonight or part of the squad, I would have been at home with my Blues jumper on, so I'm just so grateful to be part of the squad.”

The Knights prop, who had a superb performance in a tight win over the Parramatta Eels on Saturday afternoon, was the only specialist prop on the bench, but was ignored, with Laurie Daley instead injecting Victor Radley, Cameron Murray and Casey McLean into the contest.

Saifiti is no guarantee of retaining his place for Origin 2, with Payne Haas set to return for the Brisbane Broncos on Sunday afternoon against the St George Illawarra Dragons, and, provided he plays anywhere near his best, a likely walk-up starter for the Blues in Origin 2 as they look to claim the series in straight sets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.