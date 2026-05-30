Sydney Roosters utility Connor Watson is set to join the St George Illawarra Dragons in 2027 before heading north to play for the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

Watson has long been linked to an exit from the Roosters at the end of 2026, despite being contracted into 2027.

It has been widely understood the club will let Watson leave at the end of this year if he could find another club to play for, while the PNG Chiefs have loomed as his home for 2028 when they enter the competition.

Watson was spotted in PNG a few weeks ago, and it was understood a few days ago that he had all but committed to the club for 2028 and beyond, where he will become the third Chief beside Alex Johnston and Jarome Luai, who have already signed for the club's inaugural season.

Given Watson was given permission to negotiate with rival clubs, he was able to negotiate for 2028 well before November 1.

The utility was then linked heavily to the St George Illawarra Dragons for a year. Zero Tackle understood that he was also set to be offered a longer term deal by the Red V if he didn't sign with the Chiefs.

Watson was also linked to the Canterbury Bulldogs, who pulled out of the race, and the Wests Tigers, but it's understood the Concord-based club weren't keen on a one-year bridging deal.

Various reports now indicate Watson has, or will, sign with the Dragons for the 2027 season before making the move to Port Moresby for 2028.

He becomes the Dragons' fifth signing for 2027, with Scott Drinkwater, Luke Metcalf, Phillip Sami and Keaon Koloamatangi having already put pen to paper.

The Roosters, Dragons and Chiefs are all yet to confirm the move, but it's believe the deal is as good as done, and that Watson will line up for the joint-venture in 2027.