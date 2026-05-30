Former State of Origin winning and club-hopping prop Aaron Woods has revealed he regrets leaving the Wests Tigers.

The prop, now retired and 35 years of age, was part of the 'big four' at the Tigers alongside Mitchell Moses, who left for the Parramatta Eels, James Tedesco, who joined the Sydney Roosters, and Luke Brooks, who remained at the club long-term.

Woods departed the Tigers at the end of 2017 having 146 games at the joint-venture, and would go on to play for the Canterbury Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Manly Sea Eagles before finally retiring with 270 games to his credit at the end of 2024.

The prop, speaking on Triple M Radio, said he regretted leaving the Tigers though and that, if he had his time again, he would likely have remained at Concord in pursuit of the club's improvement.

"No, I regret leaving the Tigers," Woods said.

"I was angry and had a falling out with certain people at the club. I always wanted to stay at that club.

"All my mates in the area [were there] that love the club. You know what it's like, you get the s**ts and very emotional, it's very one way.

"I was 24, 25, if you sit down and actually think about it, write down the pros and cons. If I had my time back again, hopefully I could stay a one-club player, but it ended up being at five."

The Tigers, who last played finals football in Woods' debut year, 2011, have had a lean run for more than a decade, and quizzed by Luke Keary on whether he would have given up his Origin series win to take a premiership, he said he would if he was at the Tigers, then added just making the eight would have been enough at the club.

"I'd love to win a premiership for the Tigers. I would have given it [the Origin series win] up to make the eight for the Tigers," he said.

Woods, to go with his 270 games, retired with 14 Origins and 17 Tests.

He now works in the media.