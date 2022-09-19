The 2022 Rugby League World Cup, to be held in England, will get underway on October 15.
As the tournament approaches, nations are beginning to name squads, or drop major hints over who will be travelling to the United Kingdom for the tournament, which was originally supposed to be held in 2021 before being postponed thanks to the impacts of the coronavirus on both the NRL season, and global travel.
Teams are required to name a squad of 24 players for the tournament, where all 16 nations will play three group games, before a knockout stage features up to three more games per team, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.
Players who are eligible for two nations must decide who they will play for three weeks before the tournament starts under International Rugby League rules.
You can use the drop down menu below to navigate between nations to find out the status of their squad, as well as key information ahead of the tournament.
Australia
Group: B
Coach: Mal Meninga
Captain: TBC
Number of World Cups: 15
Best World Cup performance: Champions (1957, 1968, 1970, 1975, 1977, 1985-88, 1989-92, 1995, 2000, 2013, 2017)
Fixtures
Sunday, October 16, 5:30am: vs Fiji
Saturday, October 22, 5:30am: vs Scotland
Sunday, October 30, 5:30am: vs Italy
All times AEDT.
Australia are in the process of naming a train-on squad for the tournament, with the first 15 names confirmed after their teams were bounced out of the NRL finals.
The players, in club order, are as follows:
Bulldogs: Matt Burton, Josh Addo-Carr
Dragons: Ben Hunt
Titans: Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, David Fifita
Storm: Cameron Munster, Harry Grant
Roosters: Joseph Suaalii, James Tedesco, Angus Crichton, Lindsay Collins
Sea Eagles: Jake Trbojevic, Daly Cherry-Evans
Broncos: Patrick Carrigan, Payne Haas
Australia final squad
Yet to be named.