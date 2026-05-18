The NRL's Match Review Committee has charged multiple stars following Sunday's triple-header at Magic Round to close out the weekend.

Newcastle Knights defeated the Gold Coast Titans 36-12, while Dane Gagai was charged with grade 1 dangerous contact, resulting in a $1800 fine.

Later in the match, freshly extended Titan Arama Hau was penalised for a trip, resulting in a $1000 fine for another grade 1 dangerous contact.

The second match saw Broncos player Preston Riki fined $3000 at an early plea for a third and subsequent dangerous contact offence, if he contests the charge and fails, he will miss two matches.

Winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira caught Jesse Arthars in a grade 1 high tackle on the stroke of half-time during the Broncos and Warriors clash, resulting in a $1000 fine.

The final game of the round saw the Penrith Panthers face-off against the St George Illawarra Dragons, with two Red V players charged.

Dragons enforcer Loko Pasifiki Tonga was booked for a grade 1 shoulder charge on Moses Leota, which will see him fined $1500 at an early plea.

Following that misdemeanor was Luciano Leuliua's dangerous contact on Isaah Yeo, with the grade 1 charge being his second offence, he was booked $1800.