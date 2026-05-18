One of the biggest talking points among New South Welshmen ahead of Origin selection was who Laurie Daley would pick at centre.

Latrell Mitchell was seen as the only guaranteed selection; he had to pull out of the race on Sunday due to a recurring back injury.

Daley revealed his conversation with Latrell Mitchell on Monday morning, praising the Rabbitohs star for putting the state first.

“I had a conversation with Latrell yesterday, and he made it very clear that he didn't want to let NSW down, didn't want to let the team down,” Daley said of Mitchell's decision.

“He didn't feel like he was fit enough to get through an Origin contest.

“He was very selfless in that decision. But I think we all realise that Latrell Mitchell, at his best, is the most dangerous centre in the game.

“A fit and healthy Latrell Mitchell is always a bonus for any football team.”

Although Stephen Crichton has not missed a NSW Game for the past four series, many questioned whether Daley would back the Bulldogs skipper once again due to a dip in form.

However, Daley has confirmed that Crichton was always going to retain the sky blue jersey.

“I trust Critta. He's, in my opinion, one of the great leaders,” Daley said.

“People follow him. Unfortunately for him, the Bulldogs aren't playing well, but I think there are no issues at my end.

“He was always going to be in the team.”

Laurie Daley has selected Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs to replace Mitchell at centre.

He last wore the sky blue jersey in 2022.