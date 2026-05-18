Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater has made the sensational decision to drop Reece Walsh from his State of Origin side in the headline change for the opening game of the 2026 series.

There are plenty of other changes, and five debutants ready to run for the Maroons, so here are all the key talking points out of Brisbane.

See the full Queensland Maroons team for Game 1 here

Slater stuns with Walsh axing

Eyebrows were raised on Sunday night when reports first emerged regarding the likely axing of Reece Walsh.

Originally, the report was that Kalyn Ponga was going to play halfback, but from a Queensland point of view, maybe thankfully, that hasn't happened.

Instead, Slater has put all his eggs in Ponga's basket to play fullback, and the Knights star will need to come up with the goods in Game 1.

Walsh, who was the reason Brisbane won the NRL in 2025, and played for the Kangaroos in 2026, has had a mixed start to the new year, but it has been a toss-up all year around exactly how the duo would both feature.

Instead, just one will, and it's not the one the majority were expecting.

Walker wins halfback race.

With Ponga at fullback and Tom Dearden injured, who was phenomenal in the 2025 series playing alongside Cameron Munster, it will be Sam Walker stepping into the number seven jumper for the Maroons.

There was a dispute about who would take the jersey, of course.

Walker's form has been good, but he is slightly rocky and diamonds, while Jamal Fogarty has had his share of injury issues at the Sea Eagles, although he would have been the most controlled option.

Daly Cherry-Evans ' return would have shocked, but he has the runs on the board over a long, glittering career, while Tanah Boyd was also in the mix until he did his ACL on Sunday.

Walker is likely going to be the long-term halfback for Queensland, though, with Dearden eventually shuffling into the number six, so a debut for the Roosters' young gun isn't exactly a bad option.

Shock recall for Flegler as Gilbert misses out.

Tom Flegler's aggression has certainly been missing for Queensland in the Origin arena over the last couple of years, but earning a recall so soon after his return comes as a surprise.

Flegler, who was signed by the Dolphins after the 2023 season as the club's new lead enforcer, didn't get off the ground until this year at Redcliffe, instead having his career in doubt over a shoulder issue that cost him the best part of two years.

His form has been solid enough for the Dolphins now he is back on the field, but the call to select him for Origin while others, including teammate Tom Gilbert and Canberra Raiders enforcer Corey Horsburgh, miss out, is a big one.

Certainly, injuries are floating around at the selection table for the Maroons, but this one raised eyebrows, particularly given he will start Game 1.

Don't be surprised if there is a late shuffle with Patrick Carrigan taking his place.

Why is Trent Loiero on the bench?

In Game 1 last year, Trent Loiero was picked on the Queensland bench, and by the end of the game, the overarching question was "why?"

That was followed up pretty quickly by the question of whether he would be selected for Game 2.

What became clear is that Loiero, if he was going to be picked, needed to be on the starting side. He doesn't have the impact to play from the bench, but it will surely take a lot of sting out of the game if he is starting.

That's exactly where he was for Games 2 and 3, and he impressed, helping Queensland get off to far better runs early in those two games.

Billy Slater has retained him on the bench this year in a surprise move, with the Maroons now looking for impact from him.

That is not his game, though, and this one could blow up.

Just maybe, as with Carrigan and Flegler, there could be another late switch here, with Loiero starting despite his poor form at the Storm, and Max Plath, on debut, being benched, given he is also the back-up hooker and unlikely to play 80 minutes.

How did Kulikefu Finefeuiaki miss out?

While many of the form second-rowers right now are eligible for New South Wales, it would be hard to paint an argument that Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is not the best of the lot for Queensland.

He may not have lived up to the hype during his first year at Redcliffe after his move from the North Queensland Cowboys, but he has been phenomenal in 2026.

It seemed he would be a walk-up starter for Queensland.

Instead, Slater has gone back to the well, picking Reuben Cotter and Kurt Capewell on the edge, with Briton Nikora - in average form for the Cronulla Sharks - to back them up.

This one really doesn't quite add up.

Jojo Fifita to debut ahead of Titans teammate

With Xavier Coates and Murray Taulagi injured, and Valentine Holmes horrendously out of form, there were some serious question marks around the Queensland back five.

Many would have had Jaxon Purdue debuting in the centres with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow joining Selwyn Cobbo on the wings, but with that not happening, it meant a wing spot was vacant.

The battle very likely came down to Titans teammates Jojo Fifita and Phillip Sami, too.

Fifita wins the race, and maybe rightly so, but his defence will be put under the microscope in the series opener in a big, big way.