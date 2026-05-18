Fresh off returning to the helm of the NSW Blues, Laurie Daley has made one thing clear ahead of the 2026 State of Origin series: he is not afraid to back a new era.

Daley unveiled a bold 20-man squad for Game One, featuring seven debutants and a heavy focus on players newly eligible under rugby league's revised international eligibility rules.

One of the biggest talking points from the squad announcement was Daley's willingness to capitalise on the scrapping of the tiered nation system, opening the door for players previously tied to nations such as England and New Zealand to now represent the Blues.

Victor Radley, Addin Fonua-Blake and Casey McLean all became eligible for NSW earlier this year following the rule changes.

Radley had previously represented England, while McLean featured for New Zealand. Fonua-Blake was ruled out of Origin eligibility after a single Test appearance for the Kiwis in 2017 before later committing to Tonga.

While Fonua-Blake's name had consistently surfaced in Origin discussions following the eligibility shift, Daley said his recent form reinforced why he belonged at this level.

“Obviously, Addin (Fonua-Blake) over the last couple of weeks has done really well. He is a guy who carries the ball forward really well. For me, I just think he is suited to Origin.

“And young Casey McLean over the last 18 months has really come on as a young player, played international football and is someone we think very highly of.”

Radley's inclusion, however, loomed as the more unexpected call.

The Sydney Roosters lock has long been viewed as an Origin-style player due to his aggression and defensive intensity, though concerns around discipline have often followed him throughout his career.

Daley brushed those concerns aside.

“I picked Victor to be Victor,” Daley replied to concerns over Radley's discipline.

‘I don't have to have a conversation with Victor.”

“I love everything he brings. He brings intent, physicality, and I think a lot of people, when they've watched Victor Radley over the last few years, would've loved to see him in this arena - now he's eligible.

“In Game One, I don't think there's a better time to give him that chance. Good person, good qualities I'm after. He's someone I'm really looking forward to working with.”

“Then you go down to the bench, you have guys like Victor Radley. I think for a long period of time, a lot of people thought that Victor, just his style and physicality, was suited to Origin.”

Another selection drawing debate was the decision to name Toluta'u Koula on the wing as another debutant.

Koula has primarily featured at centre and fullback throughout his NRL career, but Daley believes the Manly speedster's athleticism makes him ideal for the Origin arena.

“Tracking for quite a while”, Daley on Koula has an Origin player.

“(Koula) is something that we think has got the game to suit Origin, he has played Test matches for Tonga, close to 100 games of NRL,” Daley said.

“Physically he is really strong and he has got gas, and in Origin especially when they are about moments, sometimes the difference between winning and losing is just a bit of speed.

“So he is a guy we have every confidence and faith in.”

“When you look at Tolu (Koula), his speed is such an advantage to have at Origin level, he is playing really good football, and I am really excited to see how he goes.”

The fresh-faced squad also includes debutants Blayke Brailey and Ethan Strange.

Brailey has been selected as the bench hooker alongside Reece Robson, though there remains a possibility he could push into the starting side during camp, depending on Daley's preferred rotation.

Strange's selection appears heavily influenced by the newly introduced six-man bench, giving NSW the flexibility to carry a specialist playmaker should either Nathan Cleary or Mitchell Moses go down during the match.

“Blayke Brailey has been in good form for the Sharks for several years, Ethan Strange went away and played for Australia last year and was impressive through the finals series.”

Not every contender found themselves on the right side of selection.

Jacob Preston narrowly missed out on a maiden Blues jersey, while veteran forward Angus Crichton may have played his final game for NSW before switching to rugby union at the end of the season.

Instead, Daley opted for Hudson Young and Haumole Olakau'atu in the back row rotation.

“They were really close. But Hudson's been arguably the best backrower, and I think Haumole over the last six weeks has just been demanding selection. Hard to deny. He gets an opportunity.

“He was there a couple of years ago, but he came off the interchange bench. For him to be starting, he'd be thrilled with that.”

Another omission to spark discussion was the absence of in-form forward Jackson Ford, with Daley instead favouring Radley and Jacob Saifiti to round out the forward pack.

Daley admitted Ford was firmly in the conversation but said overall squad balance ultimately proved decisive.

“Jackson (Ford) is another one we thought about. He's that mobile sort of player.

“The balance of the squad, different personalities, there's always some unlucky people. At the end of the day, we feel like this is a really good team.”

Newcastle Knights second-rower Dylan Lucas has been named at jersey No.20, and if taking the field, will become the seventh Blues debutant in Game 1.