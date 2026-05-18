Billy Slater has shocked Queenslanders after omitting premiership-winning fullback Reece Walsh from the Maroons' squad.

Walsh missed out on Origin selection last year due to a PCL injury. After his impressive comeback in the back end of the season and role in securing the premiership for Brisbane, many assumed that he was guaranteed the fullback jersey.

But what do they say? To assume is to make an 'ass' out of 'u' and 'me'...

When questioned on his selection decision, Slater pointed towards Ponga's early-season form.

“It is difficult. But we've all seen what Kalyn's done at this level and in his return when he's played for the Knights this year.

“He's in exceptional form. I feel like Kalyn's best position is fullback. He's really nailed it. He's in a real sweet spot of his career and life at the moment. I think he's really balanced, looking forward to helping him get after his game.”

Rumours have been circulating that Ponga was in contention for the halfback jersey due to Tom Dearden's injury, but Slater has stuck to the Knights' best position.

Slater confirmed his respect for Walsh despite not making the squad and has noted that the 23-year-old is heading in the right direction.

“We know what he's capable of. He's got a really good understanding of the things he focuses on when he plays his best football," Slater said when asked about Walsh.

“I've got a great relationship with Reece. I've got a lot of time for him. I love the way he plays his footy. He's getting there.