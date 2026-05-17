The Queensland Maroons have confirmed their team for the opening game of the 2026 State of Origin series, with the big call to drop Reece Walsh headlining Billy Slater's side.

The Queensland coach has been glowing in his praise of Walsh, who drove the Broncos to a premiership last year before playing for the Kangaroos in the Ashes, but a mixed start to 2026 sees him lose his spot to Kalyn Ponga, who returns to the Origin set-up.

It had been theorised on Sunday that Ponga would be picked at halfback, however, Slater has gone clear of that option, instead picking Sam Walker to debut and replace the injured Tom Dearden.

In the backs, Valentine Holmes has been dropped, while, as expected, Xavier Coates and Murray Taulagi are out injured, seeing Robert Toia and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow line up in the centres, while Selwyn Cobbo returns on one wing, with Jojo Fifita to debut on the other.

Thomas Flegler makes his return for Queensland having spent most of the last two years out injured. He will be partnered by Tino Fa'asuamaleaui up front, with Max Plath to debut at lock.

That means Lindsay Collins and Patrick Carrigan, as well as Trent Loiero who has been retained, are all on the bench.

Reuben Cotter and Kurt Capewell will return as the starting second-rowers, while New Zealand international Briton Nikora comes in as second-row cover off the bench.

Gehamat Shibasaki and Ezra Mam round out the bench, with there surprisingly being no room for Kulikefu Finefeuiaki who is 20th man.

Queensland Maroons team for Game 1

1. Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

2. Selwyn Cobbo (Dolphins)

3. Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins)

5. Jojo Fifita (Gold Coast Titans)

6. Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

7. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

8. Thomas Flegler (Dolphins)

9. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

11. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

12. Kurt Capewell (Warriors)

13. Max Plath (Dolphins)

Interchange

14. Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sutherland Sharks)

15. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

16. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

17. Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

18. Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)

19. Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos)

Reserve

20. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins)