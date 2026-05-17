New South Wales head coach Laurie Daley has confirmed his side for the 2026 State of Origin opener, with a number of big selection calls made.

Maybe the biggest call for Daley is to axe Dylan Edwards from his side for the series opener, with James Tedesco returning to the fullback jersey on the back of an excellent start to 2026 for the Roosters.

Brian To'o retains his wing position, while the other vacant wing role is taken by Tolutau Koula.

In the centres, Stephen Crichton hangs onto his place despite mixed form, and is joined by Kotoni Staggs, who takes over from Latrell Mitchell after he ruled himself out through injury.

Mitchell Moses joins Nathan Cleary in the halves, with Jarome Luai missing out, while there is little surprise that Addin Fonua-Blake will debut in the front row, although Mitch Barnett being picked to start despite playing just a handful of games this year comes as a surprise.

Reece Robson clings onto the number nine jumper, although Blayke Brailey is in the side, named on the bench.

In the second-row, Hudson Young is joined by Haumole Olakau'atu, with Angus Crichton overlooked, while lock forward Isaah Yeo will start ahead of Cameron Murray who is on the bench.

In another big surprise, both Victor Radley and Jacob Saifiti will feature on the bench, with Ethan Strange and Casey McLean rounding out the bench.

Newcastle Knights second-rower Dylan Lucas has been included in the side as 20th man.

Game 1 will be played next Wednesday evening, May 27, at Sydney's Accor Stadium, with kick-off set for 8:10pm (AEST).

Blues team for Game 1

1. James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

4. Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

5. Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles)

6. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Addin Fonua-Blake (Cronulla Sharks)

9. Reece Robson (Sydney Roosters)

10. Mitch Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

11. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

12. Haumole Olakau'atu (Manly Sea Eagles)

13. Isaah Yeo (c) (Penrith Panthers)

Interchange

14. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

15. Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

16. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

17. Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks)

18. Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

19. Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers)

Reserve

20. Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights)