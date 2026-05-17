Penrith Panthers captain Isaah Yeo lifted the lid on Latrell Mitchell's "selfless act" after phoning coach Laurie Daley to let him know he is withdrawing from selection following a niggling back injury.

The NSW Blues skipper praised Mitchell's selflessness of ruling himself out of a Blues jersey.

Mitchell withdrew from selection on Sunday to ensure his body is right for South Sydney to prepare for a no-doubt massive backend of their season.

"It was a really selfless act," Yeo said to NRL.com following the Panthers' win over the Dragons on Sunday night.

"I think if you asked him, there'd be no-one who'd want to play for their state more and particularly with what he's done in that arena."

"I guess that's where we're so lucky in Origin, in particular, for NSW that we have some real strike centres there that can fill a role there.

"I am disappointed for him because he has been playing outstanding and he's one of those players that gives everyone confidence on the field."

Mitchell's unavailability for Daley opens the door for a smokey debutant call-up and a returning star.

Manly's Tolutau Koula has emerged as the man who will fill-in the right wing position following an elite patch of form, alongside the returning Kotoni Staggs in the centre position.

Koula's attacking prowess is lethal on the Sea Eagles' left edge at clubland and is set to be rewarded for his elite skill and speed.

"He is incredibly fast, great balance, just a game breaker, he has X factor and is one of those players who if he actually gets in the clear and there's not many people stopping him," Yeo said.

"He has been outstanding and probably off the back of Manly's form as well since they've moved into the Kieran Foran era. As a team, they've been outstanding so I'm sure there's a few of them that probably been pushing for selection."

The Blues will enter a 10-day camp before hosting the QLD Maroons on May 27.