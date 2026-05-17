South Sydney Rabbitohs star centre Latrell Mitchell has taken the step of ruling himself out of Game 1 of the 2026 State of Origin series.

Mitchell battled through a back injury on Friday night in his return for the Rabbitohs, but was clearly hampered during the closing stages of the game.

He was eventually taken off the field inside the final ten minutes, and while it was believed he was going to be fit for Origin after undergoing a modified training plan, Mitchell decided he didn't want to risk letting his teammates down and voluntarily withdrew from selection.

"NSW Rugby League officials can confirm that South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Latrell Mitchell contacted Westpac NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley today to rule himself out of contention for Game One of the 2026 Ampol State of Origin Series," The NSWRL wrote in a statement.

"Mitchell advised Daley and his South Sydney Rabbitohs Club officials that he was not 100 per cent fit and did not want to let down his state or club, so he would be unavailable for both the Rabbitohs' Round 12 clash and Origin Game One on Wednesday week.

"Mitchell cited his ongoing back issue for his unavailability, with Daley set to name his team tomorrow morning."

Stephen Crichton is expected to be retained, with Mitchell now potentially being replaced for the Blues by one of Tolutau Koula, Casey McLean or Kotoni Staggs.

The Blues will confirm their team on Monday morning, with the Rabbitohs also confirming Mitchell will miss Round 12, before the club have a bye in Round 13.