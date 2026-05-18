St George Illawarra Dragons outside back Mathew Feagai has signed a three-year deal with the Castleford Tigers, commencing in 2027.

The Samoan international will finish his time in the Red V at the end of the season, which has seen him tally 74 appearances and record 27 tries for the Dragons.

He will join teammate Damien Cook in the Northern Hemisphere as the club undergoes a change of guard in its squad following high-profile signings, including Scott Drinkwater, Luke Metcalf and Kaeon Koloamatangi.

"It's really exciting," Feagai said in a Tigers statement.

"I've had good chats with Chris [Chester] and Carry now and they sold me on it pretty early, I can't wait to get over there and play for Castleford.

"There's definitely something building into the future and I'm glad to be a part of it."

Tigers head coach Ryan Carr said he was pleased to have Feagai ink the dotted line, and is excited at what his talents can bring to the team.

“Mat is a really talented player and we're excited about what he can bring to the group.

"We believe we can help unlock the best in him, and just as importantly, he's a really good person who'll fit into our culture well.

"Stoked to have him on board for 2027 and beyond."

Feagai made his NRL debut in 2021 against the Bulldogs, scoring a try on the occasion in the presence of his twin brother, Max.

He also represented Samoa in the 2022 World Cup, scoring a try in a win over Greece.