The New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons have confirmed their teams for State of Origin 1, with plenty of surprises.

For the Blues, James Tedesco has unseated Dylan Edwards at fullback, while Tolutau Koula will debut on the wing. He will be joined in the side by a number of other debutants in Addin Fonua-Blake, Victor Radley, Blayke Brailey, Ethan Strange and Casey McLean.

The Maroons have also made a change at fullback with Kalyn Ponga to replace Reece Walsh, while the injured Tom Dearden will be replaced by rookie Sam Walker at halfback. Queensland have also handed debuts to Jojo Fifita, Max Plath and Briton Nikora, while Ezra Mam is also a chance at playing from the bench.

NSW vs QLD Team Lists: Round 1