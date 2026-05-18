The New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons have confirmed their teams for State of Origin 1, with plenty of surprises.

For the Blues, James Tedesco has unseated Dylan Edwards at fullback, while Tolutau Koula will debut on the wing. He will be joined in the side by a number of other debutants in Addin Fonua-Blake, Victor Radley, Blayke Brailey, Ethan Strange and Casey McLean.

The Maroons have also made a change at fullback with Kalyn Ponga to replace Reece Walsh, while the injured Tom Dearden will be replaced by rookie Sam Walker at halfback. Queensland have also handed debuts to Jojo Fifita, Max Plath and Briton Nikora, while Ezra Mam is also a chance at playing from the bench.

NSW vs QLD Team Lists: Round 1

 2026-05-27T09:50:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
NSW   
 2026-05-27T09:50:00Z 
   QLD
    #ORIGIN
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Brian To'oBrian To'o
3 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
4 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
5 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
6 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
15 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
16 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
17 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
18 Ethan StrangeEthan Strange
19 Casey McLeanCasey McLean
 RESERVES
20 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga 1
Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo 2
Robert ToiaRobert Toia 3
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 4
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
Tom FleglerTom Flegler 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
Reuben CotterReuben Cotter 11
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 12
Max PlathMax Plath 13
 INTERCHANGE
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 14
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 15
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 16
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 17
Ezra MamEzra Mam 18
Gehamat ShibasakiGehamat Shibasaki 19
 RESERVES
K. FinefeuiakiKulikefu Finefeuiaki 20

1 COMMENT

  1. Qld what a Shit team Slater u suck as a coach, lockyer your know better Ponga is playing 4 the fking kiwi and he’s gets picked over Recce the kid who’s all qld at heart. A bit of a dog act from billy. O well as a Queenslander i hope the blues kick own ass 3-0, and wish slater and locky gets the ass. LOCKYER YOUR A REAL LET DOWN , IT SEEMS U DONT HAVE ANYBODYS BACK, CAN C Y WAYNE’S NOT A FAN ANYMORE.