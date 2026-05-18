The New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons have confirmed their teams for State of Origin 1, with plenty of surprises.
For the Blues, James Tedesco has unseated Dylan Edwards at fullback, while Tolutau Koula will debut on the wing. He will be joined in the side by a number of other debutants in Addin Fonua-Blake, Victor Radley, Blayke Brailey, Ethan Strange and Casey McLean.
The Maroons have also made a change at fullback with Kalyn Ponga to replace Reece Walsh, while the injured Tom Dearden will be replaced by rookie Sam Walker at halfback. Queensland have also handed debuts to Jojo Fifita, Max Plath and Briton Nikora, while Ezra Mam is also a chance at playing from the bench.
NSW vs QLD Team Lists: Round 1
2026-05-27T09:50:00Z
Accor Stadium
NSW
2026-05-27T09:50:00Z
QLD
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Brian To'o
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Kotoni Staggs
|5
|Tolutau Koula
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Mitch Barnett
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Cameron Murray
|15
|Victor Radley
|16
|Jacob Saifiti
|17
|Blayke Brailey
|18
|Ethan Strange
|19
|Casey McLean
|RESERVES
|20
|Dylan Lucas
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Kalyn Ponga
|1
|Selwyn Cobbo
|2
|Robert Toia
|3
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Jojo Fifita
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|Tom Flegler
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|Reuben Cotter
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Max Plath
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Briton Nikora
|14
|Lindsay Collins
|15
|Patrick Carrigan
|16
|Trent Loiero
|17
|Ezra Mam
|18
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|19
|RESERVES
|K. Finefeuiaki
|20
Qld what a Shit team Slater u suck as a coach, lockyer your know better Ponga is playing 4 the fking kiwi and he’s gets picked over Recce the kid who’s all qld at heart. A bit of a dog act from billy. O well as a Queenslander i hope the blues kick own ass 3-0, and wish slater and locky gets the ass. LOCKYER YOUR A REAL LET DOWN , IT SEEMS U DONT HAVE ANYBODYS BACK, CAN C Y WAYNE’S NOT A FAN ANYMORE.