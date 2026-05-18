The Sydney Roosters have confirmed Daniel Tupou has suffered a calf strain after being taken off the field in the early stages of the tri-colours' surprise loss to the North Queensland Cowboys during magic round.

Tupou lasted just seven minutes in the game, and the club confirmed on Monday afternoon that MRI scans have confirmed a calf strain.

The Roosters did not, however, put a return to play timeline on his injury, instead saying he would work with medical staff at the club and that his availability would be guided by his progress.

Calf strains, pending on the severity, can vary from anywhere between two and six weeks out of the game, but one way or another, the winger should be back on deck by the end of the Origin period as he continues to chase the 200-try mark.

It's unclear exactly how the Roosters will replace him for the time being given Junior Pauga, who came from the bench against North Queensland, struggled throughout Saturday evening's contest.

Mark Nawaqanitawase could be an option in the coming weeks, however, the club still aren't putting a timeline on his return given he has only just commenced light running as he makes his way back from a syndesmosis injury.

The Roosters have three other problems in their squad as it stands.

Cody Ramsy failed a concussion test against the Cowboys and will work through those protocols, but may not miss a match given the Roosters have a bye this weekend.

The Club also confirmed Billy Smith is back training with the team after his knee injury, while Tommy Talau is also at the end stages of his recovery from a calf injury, meaning both could be back on deck for Trent Robinson after the bye, with one in line to replace Tupou.