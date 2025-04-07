The Dolphins vs Penrith Panthers

The Dolphins

After securing their first victory of the 2025 NRL season, Kristian Woolf is only expected to make one change, with Ray Stone facing a stint on the sidelines due to a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge.

However, the side will receive a massive boost as Tom Gilbert makes his return from suspension.

Speaking after Friday night's match against the Cowboys, Ivan Cleary confirmed that Dylan Edwards (groin) and Scott Sorensen (concussion) will return in Round 6.

Meanwhile, Mitch Kenny (shoulder) and Luke Garner (hamstring) are in serious doubt to take to the field this week with Luke Sommerton being pulled from the NSW Cup on Saturday to ensure he will be available and fit for selection.

Jack Cole (concussion) will also be replaced by Blaize Talagi as he faces a short stint on the sidelines due to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down period.

Projected Round 6 Team: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Tom Jenkins 5. Casey McLean 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Luke Sommerton 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Brad Schneider 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Matthew Eisenhuth