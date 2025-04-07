Following the completion of the fifth round of the 2025 NRL season, several teams will look to change up their team, while others will enter Round 6 with the exact same line-up.
Tom Gilbert (Dolphins), Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers), Will Warbrick (Melbourne Storm), Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) and Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys) are just a few players that are set to be available for selective heading into Round 5.
However, while some return, the likes of Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Ray Stone (Dolphins), Corey Waddell (Manly Sea Eagles), Brendan Piakura (Brisbane Broncos) and Jack Cole (Penrith Panthers) have been ruled out for this week.
The Dolphins vs Penrith Panthers
After securing their first victory of the 2025 NRL season, Kristian Woolf is only expected to make one change, with Ray Stone facing a stint on the sidelines due to a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge.
However, the side will receive a massive boost as Tom Gilbert makes his return from suspension.
Projected Round 6 Team: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Jack Bostock 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 12. Max Plath 13. Tom Gilbert 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Oryn Keeley 16. Mark Nicholls 17. Connelly Lemuelu
Looking to avoid their fifth consecutive loss, several changes will be made at the foot of the mountains. Two players will make their returns from injury, while several others are set to be ruled out.
Speaking after Friday night's match against the Cowboys, Ivan Cleary confirmed that Dylan Edwards (groin) and Scott Sorensen (concussion) will return in Round 6.
Meanwhile, Mitch Kenny (shoulder) and Luke Garner (hamstring) are in serious doubt to take to the field this week with Luke Sommerton being pulled from the NSW Cup on Saturday to ensure he will be available and fit for selection.
Jack Cole (concussion) will also be replaced by Blaize Talagi as he faces a short stint on the sidelines due to the NRL's mandatory 11-day stand-down period.
Projected Round 6 Team: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Paul Alamoti 3. Izack Tago 4. Tom Jenkins 5. Casey McLean 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Luke Sommerton 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Brad Schneider 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Matthew Eisenhuth