Brayden Wiliame, a former NRL outside back and back-rower for four different NRL teams, has landed a head coaching gig that will see him take control of one of the new NRLW expansion teams.

Announcing his retirement from rugby league in 2023, Wiliame has been named as the head coach of the Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW side after Blake Cavallaro resigned from the club, per The Mole from Wide World of Sports.

It is understood that an official announcement is set to be made shortly.

This comes after he has spent the last one and a half years with the New Zealand Warriors as their Wellbeing Manager and is the club's current NSW Cup assistant coach.

A nine-time Fijian international between 2015-19, Wiliame appeared in 48 NRL first-grade matches for the Parramatta Eels (2013), Manly Sea Eagles (2015-16), St George Illawarra Dragons (2020-21) and New Zealand Warriors (2023).

Also representing the U18s NSW Blues in 2010, he is also fondly remembered overseas as a player making 77 appearances and scoring 35 tries for the Catalans Dragons in the Super League competition across three seasons.