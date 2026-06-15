It may have been a short round but there were no shortage of talking points.

Two giants from 2025 have seemingly fallen, Leichhardt Oval was rocking and the Sharks beat the odds to upset the Warriors across the Tasman.

Off the field we have Origin injuries, coaches fines and former greats linked back to the greatest game of all.

Here are 20 thoughts from a compact Round 15 of NRL action:

1. We are now 15 rounds into the NRL season and face the very real possibility that both the 2025 minor premiers and 2025 premiership winners are out of finals contention for this year. I'm calling it. Both teams are too far gone now. Brisbane's draw over the next four weeks sees them play the Roosters, Sharks and Panthers. Curtains!

2. It's easy in hindsight but even last year it looked like both Adam Reynolds and Ben Hunt were on their last legs. Reynolds especially is seemingly always suffering with injury. Perhaps the 2025 Grand Final should have provided both the perfect send off? The Broncos simply cannot extend Ben Hunt's contract into next season.

3. If you need a single play to sum up the current Broncos, look no further thanPreston Riki being hit in the back by a pass from Ben Hunt. Riki was walking back and had no idea where the ball was. Hunt obviously wasn't paying enough attention to see his prop was retreating. Not good.

4. As for the Raiders, they let their halfback, Jamal Fogarty leave the club despite leading them to the Minor Premiership. I don't know how that was ever supposed to be framed as an immediate positive. Long-term, this looks a great move but any title window is very much shut.

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5. The same, lazy people are rushing to social media to push that the Sharks are a better side without Nicho Hynes. The Sharks had seemingly a hundred plays on the Warriors line on Saturday night and scored one try ... from a pass gone wrong that lead to an individual effort. Hynes has 11 try assists this year. He had 21 last season. Where do those tries come from?

6. Jarome Luai had a monster game yesterday but I'm not sure shh'ing his own fans after a last minute win, at home, over the team coming second last is the move. I love the passion but they should have wiped the Titans off the park.

7. Rumours of a return to the NRL for Israel Folau bobbed up last week. He's 37. The time is well and truly gone. The fact the Tigers said no to a train and trial, which carries no risk, says it all. Time to move on.

8. Anyone else feel like Laurie Daley has somehow lucked into a better side on Wednesday night through injuries? Toluta'u Koula has been in blistering form, at centre, for the Sea Eagles while Mark Nawaqanitawase was brilliant for the Kangaroos in the Ashes late last year.

9. Why in the world did the Dragons deny Luciano Leilua's request to leave? The Dragons aren't relevant in 2026 and shouldn't even worry about this year. He's off contract and having been dropped to NSW Cup is clearly not in their future. Let him secure his future and focus on the players you want playing for the club.

10. Talks are that the Tigers want to play all of their games at Leichhardt Oval in 2028, while Campbelltown Stadium is unavailable. They should just flat chat play all of their games there anyway. Commercially, I fully understand it makes sense to host marquee games at Commbank but the Tigers are a different side at Leichhardt and should focus on wins.

11. Cameron Munster probably needs a fresh start but at another club but it would be a shame for him not to end up as a one club play with the Melbourne Storm. I can't see a world in which he moves on, unless Perth come up with a monster offer.

12. I love Dylan Lucas but dropping Haumole Olakau'atu seems real tough. He was a horrible James Tedesco pass away from scoring the winner after topping the metres for Blues forwards. I just hope there's a method to Dailey's madness.

13. Talks re the new TV deal are heating up. Rumours are that there's a way we will see a return of Monday Night footy! Selfishly, I love this. I loved MNF back in "the day" as it eased the pain of Monday back at work. That said, I can see why most hate it.

14. Talks also indicated a very real chance of the competition shutting down for three weeks to allow an Origin period. Finally! This simply has to happen and should have happened many, many years ago. We're still the only elite competition in the world to endure this during a rep period. You can pad the weeks with rep games, junior rep games etc if need be. Otherwise players can enjoy a three week break/ease off.

15. Jacob Preston is the kind of player the Bulldogs will want to build around for the next ten years. They need to do anything within their power to ensure he stays with the club. Even during the Dogs down time, he has been brilliant.

16. I really hope Payne Haas sticks with Samoa for the upcoming rugby league World Cup. As an Aussie fan, of course I'd rather see the game's premier prop in Kangaroos colours. For the game though, he needs to keep representing Samoa.

17. Mal Meninga has been fined last week for talking, albeit as coach of the Perth Bears, about how he'd love to sign Jacob Preston and Matt Burton. Of course he would! Anti tampering rules are there for a reason but if he denies wanting to sign them, he'd just be lying.

18. Meanwhile we have pundits, across multiple shows, who either work with or represent NRL clubs, talking freely about such things. Does Phil Gould now have to excuse himself every time a player comes up?

19. How has Kodi Nikorima not been tied down to the Dolphins for the next few seasons? Isaiya Katoa gains the attention but Nikora has been so good for the Dolphins for so long. Jake Averillo looks like he's on the way to the Dragons, meaning their back up option is soon to be gone. Get it done Phins!

20. What in the wide world of flip was Sione Katoa thinking on Saturday night? The Sharks only had to not give a penalty away and they'd secure an upset win over the Warriors. Rather than just hold his spot on the wing, he ran out and whacked a bloke ten metres off the ball and gifted the Warriors a chance to send the game to Golden Point. His Sharks days should now be over.