Former NSW representative Nick Cotric has revealed he is open to returning to the NRL, despite being contracted in the Super League until the end of 2027.

The 27-year-old winger left the Canberra Raiders at the end of the 2024 season to join the Catalans Dragons, where he has continued to showcase the form that made him one of the game's most exciting outside backs.

According to Code Sports, Cotric believes he still has plenty to offer at the NRL level and has already attracted interest from several clubs.

Cotric first burst onto the scene with the Raiders after making his NRL debut in 2017, quickly establishing himself as one of the club's key strike weapons on the wing. His impressive rise saw him claim the Dally M Rookie of the Year award in his debut season.

After four seasons in Canberra, Cotric spent 2021 with the Bulldogs before returning to the nation's capital the following year.

His performances throughout his career have also earned him representative honours. Cotric played one game for the NSW Blues during the 2019 State of Origin series and represented the Prime Minister's XIII in 2018.

That same year, he earned selection for the Australian Kangaroos, while more recently, he represented Serbia in 2024, acknowledging his family heritage on the international stage.

With several clubs expected to be in the market for experienced outside backs over the coming seasons, Cotric's availability is likely to attract interest should he decide the time is right to return home and potentially leave his contract early.

Having already proven himself at the NRL and representative level, the former Raider and Bulldog believes his best football is still ahead.