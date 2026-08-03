The NRL's match review committee has handed out a whopping seven charges from Sunday's double header.

Headlining the list of charges is Sharks second rower Teig Wilton, who was sanctioned three times during the Cronulla Sharks' win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

It was perfect conditions for a local ambush in the Shire, with Cronulla stamping their argument as a premiership threat with a 32-16 victory over the Bunnies.

Wilton was pulled up twice for careless high tackles, the first resulting in him spending ten minutes on the sidelines for splitting Jack Wighton open in the 11th minute.

Upon returning from the sinbin, Wilton placed Cody Walker in a crusher tackle in the 30th minute, then followed with his second high tackle infringement in the closing minutes of the match.

If Wilton combines all three charges at an early plea, he will cop a monster $6600 fine for his work on Sunday afternoon, given it is his second breach with the MRC. Otherwise, he risks suspension.

On the other side of the Steeden, South Sydney hooker Brandon Smith was booked for a careless high tackle on his former Melbourne teammate Nicho Hynes, with a $750 fine coming his way with an early plea.

In the later fixture, all eyes were glued on Wests Tigers halfback Adam Doueihi following his highly publicised exit from the playing group in Round 21, and was named at halfback against the Parramatta Eels.

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Doueihi's teammate Alex Twal got things kicked off with a careless high tackle on Jordan Samrani in the 27th minute, and will face a $1800 fine.

It will be bumped up to $2500 if he contests the charge, given it is his second flagging from the MRC.

Meanwhile, Eels enforcer Junior Paulo made a long-awaited return from clean-out surgery on his knee, playing 31 minutes in the middle.

The Samoan international was placed on report on the stroke of halftime for dangerous contact with opposing prop Fonua Pole, receiving a $750 fine.

Jack Williams finished the MRC's rap sheet on Sunday for a careless high tackle on inbound teammate Jarome Luai, who will join the club in 2027.

The Eels prop cops a $1800 fine for his actions, and if he fights the charge in front of the panel and loses, it will be elevated to $2500.