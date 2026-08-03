The NSW Blues are quick to finalise their next head coach following the official announcement that Laurie Daley will step down from the role on Monday morning.

Nine has revealed assistant Matt King has been approached as the next man to lead the Blues in State of Origin.

It is understood to be a two-year deal, ruling Ivan Cleary out of the head coaching gig in 2028 after he steps down as Penrith Panthers coach at the end of next year.

The offer is being finalised today, with King having the first chance to defend the shield in next year's Origin series.

King has been a part of Trent Robinson's Sydney Roosters coaching ranks since 2017 and is highly regarded within the walls at Bondi.

The Roosters enjoyed back-to-back premierships in 2018 and 2019 following King's arrival, and joined Michael Maguire's staff when he was appointed in 2024.

King previously worked with the emerging Blues initiative under Brad Fittler's reign as NSW coach from 2018 to 2023.

The former Storm and Rabbitoh winger played nine games in the sky blue and notably scored a hat trick in the 2005 decider at Suncorp Stadium.

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Negotiations are ongoing, but it is expected a formal announcement will be made on Tuesday officially appointing King as the head coach.

Cleary was heavily linked with the role in 2028 after he announced a bombshell that he will no longer be Panthers coach after 2027 and admitted to keeping one eye on a representative role following his departure at the foot of the mountains.

Former Blues skipper Boyd Cordner was also in the mix for the role, but former coach Daley has publicly endorsed King to be the man to take his place.

"I've been lucky enough to have some wonderful coaches on our staff, and they were there with Michael Maguire in 2024, so guys like Matt King, Boyd Cordner, Brett White - they are guys that are first grade coaches in waiting," Daley said on the Big Sports Breakfast radio show on Monday.

“My senior assistant was Matt King, and Matty King is a first grade coach no;, he's ready to go. I don't know what NSW Rugby League are going to do, I don't know who they're going to appoint, but I would like to see a guy like Matt King take over the role.

“He's been there, he's been a servant, he's had great input into what we've been able to do over the last three years.”

The Blues were triumphant in an extraordinary 2-1 series win after facing a formidable Queensland Maroons side in Brisbane, stealing the shield and moving it back to south of the border.