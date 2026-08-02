Laurie Daley has officially ended his tenure as NSW Blues coach, bringing the curtain down on a successful second stint in charge after leading the state to a memorable 2026 State of Origin series victory.

Speculation surrounding Daley's future has dominated headlines since the series win, with reports initially suggesting he would announce his decision last week during an appearance on 'The Big Sports Breakfast', the radio program he co-hosts.

NSWRL has now confirmed his departure, with Chief Executive David Trodden thanking him for his service.

“NSWRL owes a massive debt of gratitude to Laurie for the service he has given to his state as both a player and a coach,” NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden said.

“He is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever pulled on a sky blue jumper, becoming the first NSW captain to lead his state to three consecutive series wins in 1992-94.

“He has also led NSW to arguably two of the greatest Origin series wins of all time as a coach, after ending Queensland's eight-year winning streak in 2014 and overcoming adversity to steer the Blues home in 2026.

“Those wins transcended football. They lifted and reinvigorated the whole state. He deserves to leave the NSW Origin arena as the hero that he is.”

After reclaiming the shield in 2026, Daley said the resilience shown by his squad throughout the series would remain one of his proudest memories.

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“I've always considered it an absolute honour and privilege to be involved with the NSW Blues State of Origin team, whether that was as a player or a coach, and I've always been ready to answer the call for my state whenever they needed me.

“We faced plenty of challenges in the 2026 series, and I'm proud of the way the players banded together to overcome them and save their best performance for Game Three in Brisbane to secure a memorable series win.

“I thank the fans for their passion and their support, and I can't think of a better way to move on with the Shield back where it belongs in NSW.

“I have been incredibly proud to have worked alongside an outstanding group of players, coaches, management and support staff.

“The dedication, resilience and care they showed for each other and for the jersey is something I will always be proud to have witnessed.”

Attention will now quickly shift towards who will take over the Blues for the 2027 State of Origin series.

Current assistant coaches Matt King and Boyd Cordner are understood to be among the leading contenders for the position, with an announcement on Daley's successor expected later this week, potentially as early as Wednesday.

On the Big Sports Breakfast radio show on Monday morning, Daley expanded on who he would like to take over.

"My senior assistant was Matt King, and he is a first-grade coach now, he is ready to go," he said on the radio show.

"I don't know what NSWRL are going to do or who they are going to appoint, but I would like to see a guy like Matt King take over the role. I think he has been there and a servant; he has had great input into what we have been able to do."

A short 12-month contract for either replacement is not out of the question as well, with Panthers coach Ivan Cleary becoming available for the role from 2028.