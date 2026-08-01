Most clubs are beginning to get close to a full squad for the 2027 NRL season, but there are still plenty of decisions to be made around the competition.
All up, there are about 120 spots left on Top 30s for next year, and that means there are numerous players with their futures yet to be secured.
They range from youngsters, to out of favour players, to some that will raise eyebrows.
While all the focus will be on those who will re-sign, or change clubs, there are some players who simply don't fit into club's plans moving forward.
This is the one player of each club's off-contract list who should not be re-signed for 2027 and beyond.
Brisbane Broncos: Blake Mozer
Currently off-contract: Jack Gosiewski, Delouise Hoeter, Jaiyden Hunt, Josh Rogers, Billy Walters
The Broncos have a major headache at dummy half.
Four players - Blake Mozer, Cory Paix, Cameron Bukowski and Ben Hunt are signed, sealed and delivered for 2027.
The most recent reports are that Billy Walters is about to re-sign too.
The issue for Brisbane is, he is the best of the five and will almost certainly start, while they need Hunt on the bench for his halves abillity.
Ordinarily, you'd suggest Walters or Hunt could play in the halves, but they are stacked there too with Ezra Mam, Tom Duffy and Jonah Pezet all locked into the Top 30 next year.
If the Broncos are serious, having five potential dummy halves on the books probably isn't the best roster management, and with Blake Mozer likely to question his future given his spot in the pecking order at Red Hill, he is the obvious one to head out the door, even with two years of his contract extension remaining.
For Manly, the club would be better off retiring Tom and Jake, rather than sacking Ben.
Ben has played 18 matches this season.
Jake has played 19 matches, but it is accepted that his body is shot, and he is nowhere near as effective on field as he used to be.
Tom has played 9 matches for his $1.3million, and has chronic hamstring injuries.
Medically retire Tom and Jake and free up a couple of million dollars of salary cap. Give Ben the opportunity to leave if he doesn’t want to stay without his brothers.
The club can avoid any hurt feelings by sitting on its hands for twelve months until the Tom and Jake contracts expire, but given they are unlikely to play finals this year or next without a roster refresh, that is a poor strategy and a slap in the face for the fans.