Most clubs are beginning to get close to a full squad for the 2027 NRL season, but there are still plenty of decisions to be made around the competition.

All up, there are about 120 spots left on Top 30s for next year, and that means there are numerous players with their futures yet to be secured.

They range from youngsters, to out of favour players, to some that will raise eyebrows.

While all the focus will be on those who will re-sign, or change clubs, there are some players who simply don't fit into club's plans moving forward.

This is the one player of each club's off-contract list who should not be re-signed for 2027 and beyond.