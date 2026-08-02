The Brisbane Broncos' 30-6 loss to the Newcastle Knights has all but sealed their fate in 2026, marking a missed finals campaign following a premiership title win last year.

In patches during the season, the Broncos looked to have gotten back to their brilliant best, but ultimately a horror run of injuries to key personnel has stretched the squad's depth thin.

It will mark the first time since 2006 with the Wests Tigers that the defending premiers will not reach September in their title defence season.

The club's stars, including Payne Haas, Reece Walsh, Patrick Carrigan, Adam Reynolds, Ben Hunt, and more, spent periods of extended time on the sidelines.

Although Carrigan admitted he's "not going to play victim" to the club's underwhelming year on the paddock.

“Thoroughly disappointed. It's something each individual sets out to achieve at the start of every year, let alone on the back of last year, but I'm not going to play victim to it, to be honest,” Carrigan said in the Broncos post-match press conference.

“We're not having a lot of luck at the moment, but we're all accountable to be able to get our job done and we didn't get it done tonight. We're fighting hard. The effort is there.

“Obviously boys are playing out of position, but every club's dealing with that at the moment so it's disappointing that our year's finishing.

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